Find out more about free grief support available this festive season

This National Grief Awareness Week, end-of-life care and bereavement charity Sue Ryder, which runs Suer Ryder St John's Hospice near Bedford and Grief Kind Spaces across Beds and Bucks, is signposting grieving people to the local support available to them as they face the festive season.

The charity offers a range of bereavement services and wants to raise awareness of the support available - especially at a time of year traditionally filled with celebrations that can intensify feelings of sadness for people who are grieving.

“Grief can feel isolating at any time, but it can hit people harder during the festive season,” shares Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice Service Director Allison Mann, “This is why we want to remind people of the support available in the region and the steps people can take to acknowledge their grief and care for their emotional wellbeing.”

“Sue Ryder runs several Grief Kind Spaces in Bedfordshire and in Milton Keynes, offering welcoming and supportive regular drop-in sessions for anyone who has been bereaved. Supported by Sue Ryder volunteers, people can share their experiences of grief, helping them to feel heard and less alone.”

“We also have our special remembrance event, Sue Ryder Celebrate a Life, taking place at Bedford School on Tuesday 17 December from 7pm, which anyone is welcome to attend and come together with others to remember someone important.

“You don’t have to have received any support from Sue Ryder previously to drop in to a Sue Ryder Grief Kind Space or attend Sue Ryder Celebrate a Life. A warm welcome will meet you at both.”

Sue Ryder Grief Kind Spaces are held regularly in different venues in the area and operate on a drop-in basis with no need to register.

In anticipation of the additional support people who are grieving might need at this time of year, the charity wants local people to know they will be operating at the following dates, locations and times during December and the start of January before returning to regular drop-in session times:

Keysoe International, Church Road, Keysoe: Tuesday 10am until 12pm on 3, 10 & 17 December 2024 and 7th January 2025 Milton Ernest Garden Centre: Thursday 10am until 12pm on 5, 12 and 19 December 2024 and 2 January 2025 Dobbies Garden Centre Milton Keynes, Bletchley: Wednesday 10am until 12pm on 4, 11 and 18 December 2024 and 8 January 2025 The Guinea Pub, Moggerhanger: Wednesday 10am until 12pm 4, 11 ,13 December 2024 and 8 January 2025 Kerri Bicknell is Sue Ryder’s Grief Kind Space coordinator for the region.

She added “Grief doesn’t have a timeline, and the holidays, festivals or seasons you traditionally celebrate can be an emotionally complex time." “We really hope by sharing details of the Sue Ryder bereavement support available here in the region over the coming months we can help people find a way to navigate this season."

For more information on Sue Ryder Grief Kind Spaces visit sueryder.org/Spaces Sue Ryder Celebrate a Life is free to attend but we ask that people register ahead of the event, so we know how many people to cater for.

To register visit sueryder.org/Remember

If you are unable to attend a Sue Ryder Grief Kind Space or the Sue Ryder Celebrate a Life this year, Sue Ryder also offers free online bereavement support including free video counselling, an online community, advice and resources at sueryder.org/grief