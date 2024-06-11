Five-a-side tournament raises £12,000 for charity
Regal, a team represented by staff from a sister company Regal Gaming Technologies, lifted the men’s trophy and Foleshill Women’s team, representing the midlands area lifted the women’s trophy.
Both finals were so close, going into extra time, with the women’s final being decided on penalties!
Mark Schertle, Chief Operating Officer, MERKUR Casino UK, said: “It might not quite have been on the scale of the forthcoming Euros, but it was great to see so many of our business partners and employees come together for a fantastic afternoon of friendly football in aid of charity. We never anticipated raising anywhere near £12,000 – and our thanks go to everyone for their fantastic fundraising efforts and sheer generosity.”
MERKUR Casino, which operates over 230 UK adult gaming centres, high street bingo venues, family entertainment centres, Bingo clubs and a Casino Aberdeen, has already donated over £75,000 this year to 44 charities, community projects and good causes across the country.