Five-a-side tournament raises £12,000 for charity

MERKUR Casino Charity Football Tournament Winners 2024

A five-a-side football tournament, organised by Milton Keynes-based gaming company, MERKUR Casino took place on Saturday 8th June at Tattenhoe Sports Pavilion and raised over £12,000 for MERKUR Initiative which supports charities and good causes across the UK.

Regal, a team represented by staff from a sister company Regal Gaming Technologies, lifted the men’s trophy and Foleshill Women’s team, representing the midlands area lifted the women’s trophy.

Both finals were so close, going into extra time, with the women’s final being decided on penalties!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mark Schertle, Chief Operating Officer, MERKUR Casino UK, said: “It might not quite have been on the scale of the forthcoming Euros, but it was great to see so many of our business partners and employees come together for a fantastic afternoon of friendly football in aid of charity. We never anticipated raising anywhere near £12,000 – and our thanks go to everyone for their fantastic fundraising efforts and sheer generosity.”

Regal Team