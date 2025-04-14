Flavour Fest sees thousands flock to the lake

The sun shining at Willen Lake

Willen Lake was the place to be at the weekend as Flavour Fest returned with sizzling success, drawing in thousands of visitors who basked in glorious 22 degrees of Spring sunshine, enjoyed mouth-watering food, and soaked up the buzzing festival atmosphere.

Held on Saturday 12 and Sunday 13 April, the free-to-attend event welcomed guests from across Milton Keynes and beyond, all eager to make the most of one of the hottest weekends of the year.

Visitors were spoilt for choice with a vibrant selection of street food vendors, including festival favourites like The Rub, Lime Face, La Pitta, Urban Spice Box, and the popular Willen Lake Café, who served refreshing drinks and stone-baked pizzas from their dedicated stall.

New for this year, the introduction of a bustling market area added even more variety to the event, with stalls offering everything from artisan cheeses and sweet treats to locally crafted gifts—perfect for a spot of Easter shopping.

Record crowds at Flavour Fest

Families enjoyed getting involved in the free Easter Trail, where children collected clues and sweet surprises around the site, while others got their faces painted, danced to live music, and relaxed in the sun to the sounds of talented local performers and a festival DJ.

Tom Fogg, Senior Operations Manager at Willen Lake, said: “We were thrilled to see so many people come out to enjoy our first Flavour Fest event for this year. The weather was incredible, and the atmosphere was just fantastic—smiling faces everywhere, kids dancing, people tucking into great food. We’re proud to host events like this that bring the community together and showcase all that Willen Lake has to offer.”

The success of this year’s event highlights the growing popularity of Flavour Fest, which has become a much-loved date in Milton Keynes’ calendar.

Flavour Fest will return later this year, with more delicious food, entertainment, and exciting additions for all ages to enjoy. Keep an eye on willenlake.org.uk and follow @willen_lake on social media for updates.