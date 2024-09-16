Football freestyler to open exhibition with a difference in Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An exhibition with a difference is coming to Milton Keynes for the first time next month, as the two-day Christian Resources Exhibition (CRE) is being staged at the Marshall Arena.

The CRE, also known as the ideal church show, is set to feature displays from 160 organisations, as well as more than 40 talks and presentations.

It is expected to attract around 2,000 people, and is being opened by professional football freestyler Daniel Cutting, who lives in Milton Keynes.

Exhibitors are due to display items including heated pew cushions, clergy clothing, contactless apps and digital organs.

The talks and presentations are expected to cover themes including fundraising, faith sharing, bereavement support, social media, church security and more.

Cutting, who runs a youth group with his wife at a church in Milton Keynes said he was looking forward to being part of the event.

“I am particularly excited to do events in a Christian setting, using my gift to glorify God,” said Cutting.

The exhibition will be open between 10am and 5pm on October 9 and 10am and 4.30pm on October 10.

Tickets are £4 in advance and £8 on the door.

The exhibition has been running since 1985, and was first staged at Sandown Park Racecourse in Esher.

It grew quickly to become the largest annual event of its kind in Europe, and has previously hosted exhibitions in cities including Manchester, Exeter, Glasgow and Belfast.

The CRE say that around 50 per cent of visitors at their exhibitions outside Greater London are first-time attendees, and they are hoping to achieve similar statistics in Milton Keynes next month.