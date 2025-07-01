Inspirational speaker, author, and teaching advocate Jaz Ampaw-Farr is set to receive two honorary doctorates this summer, recognising her outstanding impact on public life, education, and leadership.

The University of Hull will confer upon her the Honorary Degree of Doctor of Letters (honoris causa) in recognition of her significant contribution to public speaking—particularly in leadership, resilience, wellbeing, and diversity—during their Summer Degree Ceremonies on 15 July.

Later in the month, Bishop Grosseteste University in Lincoln will present her with the Honorary Degree of Doctor of the University, honouring her record of achievement as a multi-award-winning inspirational speaker and her contribution to public life. The formal award ceremony will take place at Lincoln Cathedral on 30 July 2025.

These prestigious recognitions mark a powerful milestone for Ampaw-Farr, who was raised in care and experienced homelessness in her teens. Her life was transformed by the compassion of five teachers—everyday heroes who changed her trajectory from trauma to triumph. Today, she is a multi-award-winning international keynote speaker, TEDx voice, and advisor to governments on education, leadership, and inclusion.

“I'm gobsmacked! To go from being a foster kid with no fmaily support during my degree to being honoiured by two universities is surreal,” said Ampaw-Farr. “But this isn’t just about me. It’s about what’s possible when you commit to being 10% braver. These honours are for those with care-experince womdering if they belong.”

Jaz’s book Because of You, This Is Me—a tribute to the teachers who helped reframe her story—is already a UK education bestseller ahead of its official launch on 7 July. Her short film Re-Story Your Life recently won Programmer’s Choice Award at the Diversity in Cannes Film Festival, further amplifying her message of belonging and human-first leadership.

In recent years, Ampaw-Farr has delivered more than 3,000 keynotes around the world. She was named Speaker of the Year for three consecutive years her work shining a light on overcoming adversity is regularly compared with that of Katriona O'Sullivan and Ashley John-Baptiste.