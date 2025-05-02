Foster in Milton Keynes: Provide hope and support to local children

Nexus Fostering is an Ofsted outstanding fostering agency looking for more foster carers

Commitment, growth, and challenges: Nicky and Geoff's journey on fostering teenagers. Nicky and Geoff’s fostering journey is a heartfelt story of commitment, growth, and overcoming challenges.

After raising two daughters, they decided to continue helping young people and began fostering with Nexus Fostering seven years ago. Since then, they have fostered nine children and adopted a young boy who they’ve cared for since he was just 10 days old. They openly admit that fostering has been harder than they expected, with many highs and lows, but they’ve embraced the journey with open arms.

They made the decision to foster carefully, waiting until their daughters were teenagers to ensure they had the time and energy to dedicate to fostering. Nicky recalls the initial conversations with their 16-year-old daughter, who had some reservations to begin with. However, the family adapted well, and their daughter continues to live with them, offering support and contributing to the fostering household.

Nicky and Geoff focus on fostering teenagers and provide that vital stability and support for young people in care. There are currently thousands of teenagers needing to find foster families, so this felt like the right fit for the couple, given that their daughters were teenagers when they began fostering. They enjoy fostering teenagers because they can offer a balance of guidance and helping them build independence. Their role includes helping teenagers with life skills like education, budgeting, and social activities such as hobbies and interests. Nicky and Geoff aim to help the teens build self-esteem, friendships and become well-rounded adults while still providing support when needed.

Foster Carers Geoff & Nicky

Fostering, however, is not without its emotional toll. Nicky admits that it’s hard when a child leaves their home, especially after forming strong bonds. After fostering nine children, the couple has experienced mixed emotions and tears during transitions. They try to maintain relationships with their former foster children, seeing them during holidays and special occasions, and they hope to stay connected in some way.

Throughout their fostering journey, Nicky and Geoff have learned the importance of honesty and self-reflection. They emphasise that foster carers must carefully consider their ability to meet a child’s needs before making a commitment. Fostering is not just about providing a spare room but it’s about offering emotional support, guidance, and a safe space for children and young people. They’ve also always felt supported by Nexus Fostering, which has been a vital resource throughout their journey.

Nicky and Geoff’s advice to potential foster carers across Milton Keynes is clear: ‘Nexus Fostering can help you learn if fostering is for you and provide information on caring for a child or young people. Remember to be prepared for the emotional challenges, stay open minded, and always have a strong support network in place.’ Their journey has been one of growth and adaptation, with a deep commitment to making a difference in the lives of the children and young people they care for.

Help tackle the national shortage of foster carers and discover more about fostering in Milton Keynes by visiting www.nexusfostering.co.uk or calling 01462 431 774 today.