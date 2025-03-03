Foundation teams up with Olney Pancake Parlour for a special fundraiser
With 50% of the profits from each sale being donated to the charity, this initiative aims to support young people through the Foundation’s education, social inclusion, and special services programmes.
Located in the heart of Olney’s market place, Olney Pancake Parlour is a well-loved local establishment run by brothers Jamie and Marc, alongside Marc’s partner Tom. The parlour is renowned not only for its delicious pancakes but also for its selection of tea, coffee, and cakes.
For this collaboration, the team has crafted special American-style pancakes filled with pistachio cream and rich dark chocolate ganache, topped with crushed pistachios and chocolate sauce, plus a rugby-themed surprise.
The funds raised will go directly to Northampton Saints Foundation, which uses the power of sport and the values of rugby to inspire, support, and educate over 7,600 individuals annually.
Imogen Martin, a Community Fundraiser at Northampton Saints Foundation, expressed her enthusiasm for the collaboration: “We love teaming up with local companies for collaborations that raise awareness of both establishments and funds for the Foundation. This partnership with Olney Pancake Parlour is a fantastic opportunity for people to enjoy a delicious treat while contributing to a meaningful cause.
“Every pancake purchased will help us continue our work in supporting young people who are facing challenges in their lives. I can confirm that the pancake tastes delicious, and we encourage everyone with a sweet tooth to visit this March to try it. We'd like to thank Tom, Marc, Jamie, Jen and the rest of the staff for this exciting collaboration”.
Jen, the General Manager at Olney Pancake Parlour, added, “We're really excited to parter with the Foundation and design a rugby themed pancake”
The pancake will be on sale from Saturday 1st March until Monday 31st March 2025 and costs £14. Head to Olney Pancake Parlour, 24-25 Market Place, MK46 4BA to enjoy a special pancake, and contribute to making a difference in the lives of people in the community.