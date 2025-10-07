Free adoption information event in Milton Keynes this October

Parents And Children Together (PACT), an independent adoption charity rated ‘Outstanding’ by Ofsted since 2014, is hosting a free in-person adoption information event in Milton Keynes Wednesday 22nd October, 6.30pm – 8.30pm. The event is open to anyone interested in creating or growing their family through adoption.

Attendees will hear from one of PACT’s expert adoption managers, who will provide a comprehensive overview of the adoption process, the support available to adopters, and practical guidance on what to expect. The session will also include valuable insights and tips for those considering adoption.

In addition, a PACT adopter will share their personal experience of adopting through the charity, offering a first-hand account of life as an adoptive family.

Matt, a PACT adopter, said: “The PACT information events are a great way to learn more about the adoption process, the needs of the children who are typically waiting to find their forever families, the expectations on potential adopters and, most reassuringly for me, the support available from PACT throughout the process (and beyond!)

“As someone who adopted our two boys with PACT, I am now lucky enough to get to share our story, and some insights, at these information events. People always seem to really appreciate those personal insights (and occasional funny moments!) from our adoption journey so far, and I'd encourage people to attend these sessions and to ask all the questions they have on their mind.”

PACT Chief Executive, Natausha van Vliet, added: “Our adoption information events are an ideal opportunity for anyone considering adoption. Attending an event does not place you under any commitment to proceed, but is a great chance for you to learn more about what is involved by hearing from people who have already done this, asking any questions you may have and chatting informally to our staff.

“If you are at all interested in starting or extending your family through adoption please do come along to help find out if this is right for you and, if so, how we can help you to do this.”

PACT believes that every child deserves the warmth and stability of a loving home. Their mission is to create families, not just find them. With a dedicated team offering guidance and support every step of the way, PACT ensures every parent has the resources and support needed to nurture a thriving and loving adoptive family.

Those interested in adopting through PACT are encouraged to download the PACT’s Guide To Adoption.

To book a place at this event, call PACT on 0300 456 4800. PACT’s enquiry lines are open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 10am - 5pm, and Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10am - 8pm, and Saturdays, 10am - 1pm. Alternatively, complete the online enquiry form at Adoption Enquiry - PACT.