Free children’s golf lessons at AFGolfStore Milton Keynes this Christmas

By chris hattersley
Contributor
Published 22nd Nov 2024, 09:50 GMT
Updated 22nd Nov 2024, 09:56 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
This December, AFGolfStore are on a mission to encourage juniors of Milton Keynes the chance to try golf with a FREE golf lesson!

Located on Peverel Drive over the road from Stadium MK, AFGolfStore specialise in golf retail, coaching and FREE custom fittings. However, this Christmas they are focusing on growing the game.

Academy Manager, Chris Hattersley said, “We are delighted to be offering children in Milton Keynes a FREE 20-minute golf lesson this December in the lead up to Christmas. As golfers we are passionate about growing the game and seeing the next generation participate, play and improve!”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

We have an indoor swing studio and putting green to improve all areas of the game!

AFGolfStore offering FREE junior lessons within their store.AFGolfStore offering FREE junior lessons within their store.
AFGolfStore offering FREE junior lessons within their store.

Anyone can book a lesson by calling the store or booking online and are limited to one session per junior golfer. We have 3 PGA Professionals available to help your child get into golf or make key improvements. Visit www.afgolfstore.co.uk to book today!

*One lesson per child | Applicable to Ages 5-16 | 1st December – 23rd December

AFGolfStore Milton Keynes

Unit 9 Peverel Drive

Bletchley, Milton Keynes

MK11NL

01908 476177 | [email protected]

Related topics:Stadium MK
News you can trust since 1981
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice