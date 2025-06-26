Free drain survey initiative launched for Milton Keynes homeowners

Residents in the Milton Keynes area are being urged to take advantage of a new free service aimed at protecting homes from costly drainage issues.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Burton Smith Plumbing and Heating has launched a complimentary CCTV drain inspection scheme for homeowners within a 20-mile radius of its headquarters in Silsoe, Bedforshire, - which takes in Milton Keynes and surrounding areas.

The scheme is designed to uncover hidden problems in underground pipework, such as cracks, blockages, leaks, root intrusions, and even collapsed sections. Using non-invasive, high-resolution CCTV cameras, the inspections provide instant footage and diagnosis, meaning any potential issues can be addressed quickly and with minimal disruption.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Toby Burton, Managing Director of Burton Smith Plumbing and Heating, said: “At Burton Smith Plumbing and Heating, we believe true peace of mind starts below ground. Time and again we’ve seen how hidden drainage faults can escalate into costly and disruptive problems.

A member of the Burton Smith team carries out a CCTV drain inspection

“That’s why we’re stepping up to support our community with free CCTV drain inspections and enabling homeowners to catch issues early to avoid expensive repairs and safeguard both their properties and the local environment.”

The service is particularly valuable for owners of older properties that still rely on ageing clay or cast iron pipes. These materials are more susceptible to wear and tear, with an estimated 2,650 domestic pipe bursts reported annually in the UK, costing nearly £50 million in damages.

The CCTV drain checks also detect misconnected drains – a common but often overlooked issue that can contribute to river pollution and internal sewer flooding, both of which carry serious environmental and health risks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The scheme is open to homeowners across Milton Keynes, Bedford, Luton, Stevenage, Hitchin, St Albans, and other nearby locations.

To book a free CCTV drain inspection, call 01462 412022 (8am- 5pm, Mon to Friday).