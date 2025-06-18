Free driving lessons for cancer survivors thanks to Drive Against Cancer scheme

Danika Hill, based in Milton Keynes, has become the first person to pass her driving test through driveJohnson's' Drive Against Cancer scheme.

The scheme, which is one of a kind, was set up to help young people who have had cancer gain their driving independence.

It was the brainchild of Anthony Johnson, the owner of driveJohnson's, who has lost both of his parents to cancer. Through the scheme, the charity Young Lives Vs Cancer refers someone they have helped to driveJohnson's driving school and they receive driving lessons free of charge.

Danika, who beat cancer in 2023, is the first person to benefit, passing her practical driving test on June 3 at Bletchley test centre.

Danika Hill on her first driving lesson with Drive Against Cancer

She said: "Knowing this scheme is helping people is an incredible thing. I was one of those people who wanted to drive but never thought I would get to that stage. Now that I've learnt to drive, I feel like I can live fully, doing what I want to do. Thank you John for believing in me and supporting me."

Her driving instructor, John Ferguson, praised Danika's resilience and hard work throughout his time with her.

He said: “It was a pleasure to be the first instructor chosen by driveJohnson’s to pilot the Drive Against Cancer scheme and it was great fun teaching Danika. We had some challenges along the way but we put some extra lessons in, got Danika’s confidence up and she conquered those nerves, passing her test with just six minor faults! Well done Danika!”

Danika's success is a testament to others that life does not stop with cancer and her success in piloting this unique initiative paves the way for more people to benefit.

Danika with Anthony Johnson

driveJohnson's are now preparing for the next person to start on the scheme. To find out more about Danika's experience of the scheme and where it is going next, you can visit https://www.drivejohnsons.co.uk/charity-sponsorship-helping-the-community/drive-against-cancer-danikas-story/.