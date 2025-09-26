From charity bike ride to backing a masquerade ball ... how one electrical contractor has given Milton Keynes hospital an injection of funds

Riding high: Callum on the charity cycle day

When it comes to supporting their local hospital, Callum Biscoe and Ben Wilson from C&B Electrical Contractors Ltd don’t do things by halves.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

First came a sponsored charity bike ride, a 55-mile trip starting in Clapham Common and ending on Madeira Drive in Brighton that raised a whopping £1,775 for Milton Keynes University Radiotherapy Appeal.

Then owner Callum and director Ben put their professional skills to use, updating the cardiology waiting room by installing decorative skylights and replacing all the old burgess tiles in the ceiling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That was on us,” said Callum, “because we believe strongly that if you can give back to your local community, you should. C&B Electrical has a strong connection with the hospital so when we can help, we do.”

Wheelie great - C&B's Ben Wilson

A fabulous success

It didn’t stop there though. C&B Electrical has stepped up as main sponsor for the hospital charity’s upcoming masquerade gala ball, to be held on October 17th at the Doubletree by Hilton, Bletchley. All funds raised will benefit projects across Milton Keynes University Hospital and tickets can be booked here.

Last year’s gala was a fabulous success, with over 200 guests attending and a phenomenal £56,000 raised for the Radiotherapy Appeal.

Ben said: “Money raised at the ball helps not only Milton Keynes University Hospital but indirectly benefits anyone in the community who needs to go there. It’s an honour to play our part.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Helping hand: The decorative skylights installed by C&B

And of his and Callum’s charity bike ride, he added: “All that fresh air AND we support a good cause. What’s not to Lycra? … sorry, couldn’t resist it!”

Milton Keynes Hospital Charity’s director, Vanessa Holmes, says guests from across Milton Keynes and the surrounding areas are in for a stunning evening at the gala ball:

“We have a whole host of treats for our guests – including a fabulous masquerade theme, delicious food and wine, fun games and activities and some fabulous live entertainment. This is about raising money to help all wards and departments at Milton Keynes University Hospital, but we also want to make sure everyone has a fantastic time!"