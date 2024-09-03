From splash to success: How a local baby swim school kickstarted a young swimmer’s career

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In 2004, eight-week-old Naeve Pountney began her swimming journey in Milton Keynes when her mum, Ali, introduced her to Water Babies lessons.

The goal was to get Naeve in the water as early as possible to teach her key water safety skills, build her confidence and foster a love for swimming. Now, 20 years later, that love for the water has done more than just that – it has driven Naeve to compete at higher levels, turning her early lessons into a lifelong passion.

“Although it’s a bit far back for me to remember now, both my mum and I instantly fell in love with the lessons, and they really set me on the path to where I am today,” said Naeve. “That’s also where we met Tamsin, who became my very first swimming teacher. She had just launched Water Babies in Milton Keynes, so I was lucky enough to be one of her first babies. I loved every second of it!”

Water Babies Bucks & Beds, under the guidance of owner Tamsin Brewis and her dedicated team of teachers, has been imparting indispensable water skills to children from as young as six weeks old at pools across Buckinghamshire for two decades.

Naeve during her first lessons with Tamsin

Soon after Naeve graduated from Water Babies, her playful splashes in the pool evolved into an enduring commitment to swimming. “After finishing my three years with Water Babies, my family moved to the New Forest in Hampshire, and I continued swimming at Shirley Swim School in Southampton,” shared Naeve. “When I was nine, I was invited to join the club, and those early morning training sessions quickly became a huge part of my life.

“By the time I was 10, I was swimming in county and regional competitions in Hampshire and the Southeast of England. Then, when I was 13, we moved to Bangor in Northern Ireland to be closer to my mum’s family. I started swimming with Bangor Swimming Club and later switched to Ards Swimming Club. I’m so grateful to my parents for all those early mornings – they’d drive me to training at 5am and catch a nap in the car while waiting for me to finish!”

Upon Naeve’s move to Northern Ireland, her competitive swimming truly took off. “So far in my career, I’ve had the opportunity to compete with my club, Ards, my old school, Regent House Grammar, and for Ulster. This has led to some great successes, including winning medals at the Irish Nationals and Ulster Championships. Competitive swimming has also allowed me to travel to different countries. Thanks to the support from Water Babies, I was able to train in Torremolinos, Spain, for two weeks this April. For us swimmers, travelling to these different places really fuels our passion and keeps us motivated to push ourselves in training.”

With former water baby Daniel Wiffen winning Olympic gold for Ireland at this summer’s games in Paris, Naeve is another former water baby now setting her sights on higher-level competitions and one day representing her country on an even bigger stage.

“Looking ahead, my big goal is to make the Irish National team and compete at an even higher level,” Naeve said. “I recently took a big step toward this by swimming in the Irish Olympic Trials 2024, which I’m really proud of. I know representing Ireland will take even more dedication and hard work, but I’m ready to meet that challenge head on.

“As I’ve advanced in the sport, I’ve noticed fewer girls sticking with swimming and a shortage of female coaches. So, it was incredibly exciting and inspiring to see several young women I’ve competed against making the team for Paris this year!

“I really believe there’s a huge opportunity for young girls and women in swimming. By sharing my journey – from those early Water Babies lessons to winning medals at a national level – I hope to encourage the next generation of women swimmers to aim high and push themselves to be their very best.”

For her first-ever swim teacher Tamsin, seeing Naeve’s journey has been especially rewarding. “As we celebrate our 20th anniversary at Water Babies Bucks & Beds this year, it’s amazing to hear the success stories of some of our very first water babies, like Naeve,” Tamsin shared. “While my goal has never been to create top swimmers, it’s fantastic to see these young people grow into such skilled athletes. I’m proud of every single one of our water babies and feel truly honoured to have been part of their early journeys.”

For more information about Water Babies Bucks & Beds, visit: www.waterbabies.co.uk/lp/baby-swimming/bucks-and-beds