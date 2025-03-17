Generous professionals “fill a bus” to support local children’s hospices

EACH van

Warm hearted bus Drivers, Engineers, Presentation Team, and Support professionals have donated clothes, books, and other items to help support a major charity, which runs local children’s hospices.

A special handover took place at Stagecoach East, where staff there met two of EACH’s Corporate Fundraisers, Sam Woo and Erin Henry.

Professionals from local bus operator Stagecoach East have collected and sorted through everything from women’s, men’s, and children’s clothing, shoes, and toys, to homeware and small electrical items. They have been gathered for EACH – East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices, which can now sell them through their shops, throughout the region, or online.

The items were collected on a bus from the Milton Keynes operator, and then handed over to volunteers from EACH.

EACH’s hospices aim to provide a fun, happy and homely place for children to be children, and a dependable, supportive and restful space for families to be families. Depending on a family's needs and wishes, they can provide care in one of their hospices, in the family home, virtually, in hospital, or in the wider community. This helps ensure every family receives care somewhere they feel safe and comfortable.

EACH is one of Stagecoach East’s dedicated charities, which were nominated by the operator’s employees, and all EACH hospices are rated 'Outstanding' by the Care Quality Commission.

Darren Roe, Managing Director of Stagecoach East, said: “One of our core Values is that we will Support Our Communities, so we are very proud of our partnership with EACH. The work they do to support so many vulnerable young people is exceptional, and we were delighted to do our bit to help by filling a bus with goods.”

Sam added: “We couldn’t be more grateful for this incredible donation, and our thanks go to everyone who showed their support, especially those who came up with the original idea, Mark Fitzpatrick and Will Nuttall.

“It’s a phenomenal amount and made for a quite a sight, when we saw everything gathered on the bus.

“The staff, as well as their family and friends, have done an incredible job, collecting and sorting through so many quality items.

“It will now be distributed across our shops, as well as being sold online, and generate vital funds that help us continue our work caring for children and supporting families across East Anglia.”

Find out more about the work done by EACH at www.each.org.uk