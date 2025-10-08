Get ready to meet the talented performers of the future as Stage Stars launches on CBBC and iPlayer

The entertainment documentary series shines a spotlight on young talent at Tring Park School for the Performing Arts

A brand-new all-singing, all-dancing, and drama-filled entertainment documentary series, telling the stories of the homegrown stars of tomorrow premieres on CBBC and BBC iPlayer from Monday 13th October.

Produced by Drummer Television for the BBC, Stage Stars (15x24) offers viewers exclusive access to the delicate balance between boarding school life and a career in the spotlight at Tring Park School for the Performing Arts.

For the first time, CBBC is presenting a reality observational documentary series, blending behind-the-scenes access with dazzling performance moments and fast-paced graphics, to capture the energy, ambition, and spirit of young performers chasing their dreams.

Stage Stars invites viewers inside the world of the UK’s leading specialist performing arts boarding school for students aged 7 to 19, where the intensity of training for a future on stage is balanced with the everyday realities of boarding school life. Audiences will experience everything from nerve-racking auditions and spectacular end-of-year productions to celebrated performances, while also discovering who these young stars are when the curtain comes down.

Sarah Muller, Senior Head of Commissioning for BBC Children’s and Education 7+ says: “Viewers can get the inside track on the next generation of superstars across performing arts, where the stories of their real lives are just as intense and gripping as the productions they star in. The ‘stage stars’ will add to the long list of home grown talented performers who started their career with BBC Children’s and Education.”

Rachel Drummond-Hay, Executive Producer for Drummer Television says: “These budding stars show that to make it in the spotlight, you need more than just glitz and talent, you need grit and determination too and watching these young people triumph on stage and off makes compulsive viewing. Stage Stars is a joyous series that has real life drama siting alongside beautifully produced performances stitched together by innovative moments more often seen on social media.”

Life in the spotlight, and beyond

Set in the Hertfordshire countryside against the backdrop of a 17th Century Grade II listed mansion, Stage Stars takes viewers on an unforgettable journey through the school year. From fundraising on Bonfire Night and performing at the local Christmas fair to celebrating Valentine’s Day and hosting a show-stopping Sports Day, the series highlights not only the hard work and dedication required for a career on stage but also the joy and camaraderie of school life.

Elizabeth Odell, Director of Studies at Tring Park School explains, “We are delighted to showcase the exceptional young talent within our school. As a hub for aspiring performers, we take great pride in nurturing those pursuing a career in the performing arts. It’s an honour to be part of this exciting project, and we look forward to seeing it come to life on screen.”

Audiences will meet a diverse cast of students from across the globe, who bring with them a wealth of talent in dance, musical theatre, contemporary music, and acting. Key themes throughout the series include perseverance, friendship, teamwork, and the courage to follow your dreams.

The stars of tomorrow - among the extraordinary young people featured are:

The UK’s only dancer to qualify for the world’s top international ballet competition.

Students with impressive West End credits in shows including Billy Elliot, Matilda, and The Lion King.

A tap dancer who represented Team GB at the world championships.

A seven-year-old who had to give up her contract in Starlight Express after breaking her arm.

A teenage songwriter who released his debut album at just 17.

Two aspiring rappers seeking guidance from the coolest kid in school.

From life-changing auditions and award-winning performances to friendships forged in the boarding house, Stage Stars promises an authentic and entertaining look at what it takes to shine in the performing arts world.

Stage Stars is a Drummer Television Production for the BBC. The series was commissioned by Sarah Muller, Senior Head of Commissioning 7+, BBC Children’s and Education. The Executive Producer for the BBC is Fiona Piper and Executive Producers for Drummer Television are Tamsin Summers and Rachel Drummond-Hay.