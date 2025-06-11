Giant sculptures of endangered species feature at new Milton Keynes art exhibition

A powerful new outdoor art installation launches this summer at The Patch in Milton Keynes.

Set among more than 500,000 sunflowers and 50 million wildflowers, the trail features nine large-scale sculptures of endangered species – crafted entirely from sustainable and reclaimed materials.

The Last Footprint is the result of a unique collaboration between local fourth-generation farmers Joseph and Rosalyn Gurney and internationally renowned sculptor Erik Schmitz. Combining art and environmental consciousness it promises to be one of this summer's must visit attractions.

The sculptures include timber from the Gurney family farm in Milton Keynes and offcuts donated by Linnell Bros Timber Merchants in Towcester.

Joe pictured with some of the sculptures

Each piece of the exhibition represents a species which is considered to be vulnerable to extinction in the wild.

In total there are nine giant sculptures including the iconic Giant Panda, Asian Elephant, Lowland Gorilla and Black Rhinoceros. There is also a focus on lesser-known endangered species including the Californian Condor, European Eel, Amur Leopard, Green Sea Turtle and Giant Pangolin.

The Last Footprint brings a new dimension to The Patch MK, a farm attraction created by Joe and Rosalyn Gurney, fourth-generation farmers who

have transformed part of their land just outside Milton Keynes into a vibrant, family-focused destination. Each year, the couple strive to bring a

The Sumatran elephant is the largest of the nine sculptures on display

unique attraction to their flower fields and this year decided to combine their passions for art and wildlife by designing the unique sculpture

exhibition.

“We’ve always wanted The Patch to be about more than just a fun day out,” said Rosalyn. “It’s about creating meaningful memories, and this installation is exactly that. It’s beautiful, yes, but it’s also thought-provoking and deeply moving. We are looking forward to seeing these imposing sculptures against the backdrop of our gorgeous sunflowers as they go through their lifecycle from bud to bloom.”

Since opening just a few years ago, The Patch MK has grown into one of the region’s most loved seasonal experiences, home to millions of

flowers each summer and thousands of pumpkins in the autumn.

Visitors can explore flower fields, get lost in sensory-rich maize mazes, and now, reflect on conservation through this extraordinary new installation.

Whether you're an art lover, a family seeking summer adventures, or a nature enthusiast, The Last Footprint offers something unique: an

immersive experience that blends environmental awareness with the joy of outdoor discovery.

“It’s a quiet call to notice, to remember, and to act,” said Joseph. “We were delighted to team up with Erik and see our vision brought to life.

The Last Footprint is the first exhibition by artist Erik Schmitz to be hosted in the United Kingdom.

“This is more than an exhibition, it’s a moment of reflection on how precious our natural world is and all of the resources on earth,” says

sculptor Erik Schmitz. “Each sculpture invites you to pause and think about what we stand to lose, and what footprints we want to leave

behind.”