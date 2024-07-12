Going for gold: Maids Moreton care home to host sports day for community

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

With the Olympics fast approaching, a local care home is limbering up for its very own sporting tournament.

On Tuesday 23rd July from 2.30pm-4.30pm, Care UK’s Maids Moreton Hall in Church Street will be bringing Paris to Maids Moreton as it opens its doors for people to enjoy their own version of the Games.

The event is part of The Big Care UK Sports Day, which sees more than 130 Care UK homes host sports days for the local community and showcase what life in a care home is really like.

Guests can soak up the sporting atmosphere and have the chance to win their own gold medals with an afternoon of fun and games, including table tennis, mini golf, and bowls and croquet as well as French-inspired nibbles.

Maids Moreton Hall will be hosting there very own sports day

Ina Almasan, General Manager at Maids Moreton Hall, said: “We’re delighted to be welcoming the local community to join our own sporting celebrations.

“We are part of a strong community here in Maids Moreton and days like this are a fantastic way of bringing us all together for a little healthy competition and to celebrate this year’s summer of sport, all while showcasing exactly what life is like here at Maids Moreton Hall.

“The day not only promises a lot of laughter and enjoyment for all involved, but also is an excellent way for residents to meet and mingle with lots of new faces – and some familiar ones – while keeping active. We can’t wait until kick-off!”

To find out more about The Big Care UK Sports Day, please visit careuk.com/care-uk-sports-day.

To find out more about Maids Moreton Hall, please contact Home Admissions Advisor Andrea Bullen on 01280 878570, email [email protected] or visit careuk.com/maids-moreton-hall.

Designed to enable residents to live active and fulfilled lives, while also promoting independence, Maids Moreton Hall incorporates space for hobby and leisure activities. The layout of the home has been configured to facilitate the creation of close-knit communities and encourage social interaction among the residents.