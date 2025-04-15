Graphic Design student chosen to showcase work in art & music exhibition

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A final-year Graphic Design student from the University of Bedfordshire has been selected to exhibit her work as part of the acclaimed Secret 7” art and music initiative, presented by War Child.

Lina Kabadzhova’s one-of-a-kind artwork will be featured among 700 original record sleeve designs in a public exhibition at Greenwich Peninsula’s NOW Gallery, running from 11 April – 1 June 2025.

The Secret 7” project, now in its ninth edition, invites creatives from across the globe to design sleeves for one of seven iconic music tracks, pressed into limited-edition 7” vinyl records, with over £700,000 raised for charity since its launch in 2012.

Lina’s artwork will join sleeves created by globally celebrated artists including Yinka Ilori MBE and Stanley Donwood. The cover designs will remain anonymous until each one is sold in a charity auction benefitting War Child, an organisation dedicated to protecting, educating, and standing up for the rights of children affected by conflict.

Speaking about being selected, Lina said: “I am so excited that my work was chosen for this exhibition and the opportunity they have given me. This opportunity will both help me get my work out there and help raise money and awareness for the children affected by war.”

Noel Douglas, Course Leader and Senior Lecturer for Graphic Design & Animation, added: “We're super happy Lina's work has been selected. This project was part of our third-year Creative Futures unit that helps students prepare for their creative careers by getting them involved in creative industry 'live briefs' set by creative organisations and companies across the world.

“There's always stiff competition for projects like this, so to be selected is a real honour for Lina and the course and will I hope lead her into a successful career as a Designer when she graduates this summer.”

All 700 sleeves, including Lina’s, will be available for public viewing until 1 June 2025, with the final online auction unlocking the identity of each artist after every item has been sold.

To discover more about courses available within the School of Arts & Creative Industries, visit: https://www.beds.ac.uk/howtoapply/departments/arts-and-creative-industries/