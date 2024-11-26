Great Linford Parish Council invites residents to help tackle community issues
The Community Forum will be held at the Great Linford Parish Office, located at St Leger Drive, Great Linford, MK14 5HA. Doors will open at 6:30 PM, allowing attendees to enjoy light refreshments and connect with neighbours before the meeting officially begins at 7pm.
Cllr Tony Blake explained: “The Community Forum provides an open platform for residents to raise concerns and collaborate on solutions for pressing local issues, such as crime, fly-tipping, and concerns about green spaces.
"Representatives from various local agencies will be in attendance, including MK City Council, Thames Valley Police and Neighbourhood Watch.”
Tommy Hayes, Community Liaison Officer for the parish council added “We believe that open communication is key to building a safer, stronger, and more connected community, the Community Forum is a chance for residents to voice their concerns directly to those who can help address them.”
Residents are encouraged to come prepared with questions, concerns, and suggestions for improving their local area.
This event is free and open to all residents. The Parish Council hopes for a strong turnout to ensure that a diverse range of voices are heard.
Event Details at a Glance:
Date: Wednesday, December 4.
Time: Doors open at 6:30pm meeting begins at 7pm
Location: Great Linford Parish Office, St Leger Drive, MK14 5HA
Refreshments: Light refreshments will be provided