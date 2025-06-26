Great Linford Parish Council signs Armed Forces Covenant

On the evening of Wednesday 25th June, Great Linford Parish Council proudly signed the Armed Forces Covenant, marking a formal commitment to supporting serving personnel, veterans, and their families within the parish. The signing took place at the Parish Council offices ahead of the Full Council Meeting.

Lt Col Thao Nguyen VR RAMS, signed the Covenant on behalf of the Ministry of Defence. She was joined by Cllr Janet Brindley, Chair of Great Linford Parish Council, who signed on behalf of the Council, and Captain Johanna Hrycak, who plays a key role supporting the military community both through her work at Milton Keynes University Hospital and with Milton Keynes City Council.

Also in attendance was Deputy Mayor Cllr Paul Trendall, the Armed Forces Champion for MKCC and a long-serving veteran of the Royal Green Jackets. His presence underscored the strong and enduring ties between the local community and the Armed Forces.

The Armed Forces Covenant is a national pledge that those who serve, or have served, in the Armed Forces—and their families—will be treated with fairness and respect, particularly in areas such as housing, education, healthcare, employment, and welfare.

Lt Col Thao Nguyen VR RAMS, Cllr Janet Brindley, Deputy Mayor Cllr Paul Trendall, and Captain Johanna Hrycak

For Great Linford Parish Council, the Covenant represents a firm commitment to ensuring that serving military personnel, veterans, and their families are fully aware of and have access to the support and services available to them. Efforts are already underway to share information on veteran welfare and support services, reinforcing our dedication to the entire military community.

Cllr Brindley commented:

“The Council recognises the valuable contributions that military families bring to the parish. By signing the Covenant, Great Linford Parish Council pledges to ensure those with a military background feel welcomed, supported, and understood.”

The signed Covenant will now be formally registered and appear on the official Armed Forces Covenant website, joining a growing network of organisations committed to honouring the service and sacrifice of the Armed Forces community.

This signing marks a significant milestone for Great Linford Parish Council, reinforcing its ongoing commitment to building a stronger, more inclusive, and supportive community for all.