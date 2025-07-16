Green glory for Milton Keynes’ parks
Milton Keynes’ 6,000 acres of parks, woodlands, lakes and landscapes are carefully cared for by The Parks Trust staff, contractors and almost 250 volunteers whose hard work is recognised by attaining this international mark of quality for expert management of green spaces.
Plus, Great Linford Manor Park has secured Green Heritage Site Accreditation for a fourth consecutive year, an award supported by Historic England, for the management and promotion of the site’s historic features.
James Cairncross, Head of Landscape Architecture at The Parks Trust said ‘We have such a fantastic team of employees, volunteers and contractors who go above and beyond to ensure our parkland is maintained to a very high standard. Having been awarded the Green Flag Award again is testament to their commitment. We will continue to ensure that the city’s green spaces are enjoyable and protected for residents of Milton Keynes - for now, and forever!’.
The Green Flag Award scheme, managed by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy under licence from the Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government, recognises and rewards well-managed parks and green spaces, setting the benchmark standard for the management of green spaces across the United Kingdom and around the world.
The scheme’s Green Heritage Site Accreditation awards are specific to places of physical, social and cultural historic interest where efforts have been made to preserve, develop and share that history with visitors. Great Linford Manor Park, which is managed by The Parks Trust, has been recognised again this year for both its local and national significance.
To find out more about the work that goes into caring for MK’s parks, visit theparkstrust.com/landscapemanagement