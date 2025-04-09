Gulliver’s Land trio raise £2,000 for Parkinson’s UK with epic Three Peaks Challenge

1. (from L to R) Tom Taylor, Jonny Taylor and Dave Turner from Gulliver’s Land who took on the Three Peaks challenge for Parkinson’s UK.

Three staff from Gulliver’s Land have completed the epic Three Peaks Challenge and raised £2,000 for Parkinson’s UK.

Jonny Taylor, Dave Turner, and Tom Taylor embarked on an adventure to reach the summits of Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike, and Snowden – the highest peaks in Scotland, England, and Wales – within 24 hours.

The friends, who work at the Milton Keynes theme park, set themselves the goal after Jonny’s father-in-law, who is also the husband of Gulliver’s Land resort director Sue Conway, was diagnosed with Parkinson’s.

The intrepid trio set off at 6.25am on March 25 and completed the challenge in 23 hours and 17 minutes, but not without facing some unexpected obstacles.

Jonny Taylor on his Three Peaks challenge

“We encountered snow at the top of Ben Nevis, and I injured my knee,” said Jonny, 30, who lives in Woburn Sands and is a rides supervisor at Gulliver’s Land.

“I wasn’t sure if I’d be able to continue, but thankfully things improved. Scafell Pike was particularly difficult because of the steepness, and on the way to Snowden, the motorway closed, and it was touch and go if we would make it to the top within the cut-off time. We had to climb Snowden in complete darkness, but it all came good in the end.

“We are so grateful to everyone who sponsored us, and to Gulliver’s Theme Park and Resorts, which donated £500 from sales on the weekend prior to the challenge towards our total. It was a fantastic experience, and one that myself, Tom, and Dave will never forget.”

Sue said: “‘We are incredibly proud of Jonny, Dave and Tom. It’s such a tough challenge, but they overcame the obstacles they faced with great resilience. Parkinson’s affects millions of people, and the support that Parkinson’s UK provides is so important to these individuals and their families.”

Tom, 30 (no relation to Jonny), lives in Milton Keynes and is a rides team leader at Gulliver’s Land, while 32-year-old Dave, also from Milton Keynes, is the park’s retail manager.

There is still time to donate to the friends’ Three Peaks Challenge and boost their total even further: www.justgiving.com/page/parkinsons-3-peak

Gulliver’s Land is a theme park aimed at children aged two to 13, with more than 50 rides, attractions, shows and activities, and a range of accommodation options.

To find out more, visit: www.gulliverslandresort.co.uk

