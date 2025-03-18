Half of parents in the South East are concerned about supporting their child’s development at home

New research commissioned by the Department for Education’s Childcare Choices campaign reveals South East parents' top concerns about raising young children.

Nearly half (45%) of these parents worry their child won’t make friends when they start school and over half (55%) are concerned about supporting their child’s development at home.

Early years education can be a great help, ensuring parents don’t have to navigate the journey of raising children on their own. Settings like nurseries and childminders, can play a pivotal role in developing children’s social, emotional, and cognitive growth, with 98% [1] of parents reporting their child has gained skills, such as communication and school readiness, from attending formal childcare.

Whilst early years education offers many benefits, some parents remain uncertain about its role in helping their child make friends. For example in the South East, around 1 in 4 (22%) think socialisation can wait until their child is aged 3-4 and 1 in 10 parents (11%) believe it can wait until they enter the school classroom. With 90% of brain growth occurring by age 5, the year children start school in England, it’s vital they start early and are mixing with others, sharing common experiences, and understanding social habits and values before then.

Interacting with other children in early years helps children to learn to share, communicate, and build friendships. Whilst these skills are crucial for development, they can be challenging to develop within the family setting. In fact, 14% of parents in the South East find it difficult to encourage their child to share at home.

Dr Elizabeth Kilbey, a psychologist specialising in child development and play, supports the Childcare Choices campaign. She shares the top five ways formal childcare and early years education supports children’s development:

Building the social network : Whilst one-on-one relationships are crucial, young children thrive in group settings where they can practice and hone their social skills. Formal childcare offers the perfect environment for this growth with both adults and peers.

: Whilst one-on-one relationships are crucial, young children thrive in group settings where they can practice and hone their social skills. Formal childcare offers the perfect environment for this growth with both adults and peers. All play is learning : Up to age 5, children's brains develop at lightning speed. They need diverse and stimulating activities to satisfy their curiosity. Formal childcare provides a wide range of play activities tailored to their learning needs.

: Up to age 5, children's brains develop at lightning speed. They need diverse and stimulating activities to satisfy their curiosity. Formal childcare provides a wide range of play activities tailored to their learning needs. High quality care : Young children deserve the best, and that means skilled and trained professionals. Research shows that access to trained childcare professionals significantly benefits early development and beyond.

: Young children deserve the best, and that means skilled and trained professionals. Research shows that access to trained childcare professionals significantly benefits early development and beyond. Talking and thinking : Formal childcare settings are proven to improve cognitive development and communication skills, giving children a strong foundation for school.

: Formal childcare settings are proven to improve cognitive development and communication skills, giving children a strong foundation for school. Broadening horizons: Young children are naturally curious and open to new experiences. Formal childcare introduces them to new ideas, cultures, and experiences, laying a rich foundation for lifelong learning and exploration.

Early education settings provide structured opportunities for social interaction and skill-building. According to 41% of parents in the South East, being around other children is their child's favourite part of childcare. These formal settings support growth and bring joy to many children, working alongside parents’ efforts at home.

Alongside socialisation, these settings offer varied play activities. Parents in the South East who use childcare say their children enjoy outdoor play (39%), music and dance (31%), and adventure play, such as soft obstacle courses and climbing small play structures (32%) the most.

Formal childcare settings also offer daily opportunities for activities like water and sand play, which can be challenging to do at home. 28% of parents in the South East say their child’s favourite part of childcare is messy play, but 31% find it their own least favourite activity at home. These 'messy play' activities boost children's physical, cognitive, and social skills. In formal childcare, they provide a safe, nurturing environment with expert care, giving parents peace of mind knowing their child is in the hands of passionate, dedicated professionals.

With the 31 March deadline approaching, eligible working parents in the South East should apply for their childcare code now to start accessing support from April. Government childcare support has expanded and continues to grow. In September 2025, the 15 hours childcare for working families with children under 3 will expand to 30 hours.

To find out more about the application processes for the range of offers available, parents in the South East are urged to visit the Childcare Choices website to check their current and future eligibility.

Striking a balance between childcare and home learning is essential. Whilst formal childcare provides endless opportunities for children to learn and grow, parents play a key role in home learning. Every interaction, from chatting and counting to reading and playing, helps build their brain. Spending time together helps development, communication, confidence, and friendship-building, whilst encouraging natural curiosity boosts brain growth.

Lyndsey Stanton, runs Lyndsey’s House a childminding service in Southampton which accepts government funded childcare hours. She shares how she uses play to help the children in her care develop key skills:

“Childcare professionals, such as childminders and nursery practitioners, use play and educational activities to support the development of young children. Building a den with cushions and blankets helps children develop physical, communication and imaginative skills. They use their bodies to carry objects and balance, talk about their creations, and imagine new worlds, boosting their overall development. At Lyndsey’s House, we create safe spaces for children to play and grow under professional supervision, allowing parents to share the responsibility of nurturing their child's development. Discover how childcare support can transform your family life. Visit Childcare Choices to find the support that fits your needs. With the right care, children thrive, have fun, and develop essential skills while exploring the world around them.”

Dr Elizabeth Kilbey, a psychologist specialising in child development and play, supports the Childcare Choices campaign. She comments:

"As a parent, balancing everything can be overwhelming, but knowing your child is supported by trained professionals makes all the difference. Activities like messy play aren't just about making a mess - they're essential for development, helping children explore and learn creatively. Formal childcare offers a variety of play activities tailored to children's learning needs, boosting cognitive and communication skills. It also broadens their horizons by introducing them to new ideas, cultures, and experiences. Formal childcare supports parents on this wonderful journey, preparing children not just for school, but for life. I encourage parents to explore the Childcare Choices website to find the best support for their needs.”

Early Education Minister Stephen Morgan says:

"Investing in early years education ensures every child has the best possible start in life. This is central to the government’s mission to break the unfair link between background and success, and to get a record 75% of 5-year-olds in England ready to learn when they start school. High-quality formal childcare supports children's social skills and overall development, helping them thrive. Visit the Childcare Choices website to discover the support available and help your child succeed."

Juggling the beautiful chaos of family life can be challenging. With expanding childcare options, Childcare Choices can help more parents find the support that fits your family. Visit Childcare Choices to check your eligibility now, and in the future.

[1] This research was undertaken by One Poll on behalf of the Department for Education during October 2024 and surveyed 2,000 working parents of children aged 0-5 who are using formal (paid) childcare in the UK.