Have your say on plans for 3,500 housing development in Milton Keynes

Plans have been revealed for the development of up to 3,500 new homes at Keepers Place in Milton Keynes.

The proposals by Hallam Land, include much-needed affordable housing, strategic infrastructure and community facilities, plus extensive public open spaces and landscaping.

Located north of Broughton and the M1, the site is a critical part of the first phase of the Eastern Strategic City Extension draft allocation identified in the emerging Milton Keynes City Plan 2050.

The site is simultaneously being promoted for housing in the emerging Central Bedfordshire Council Local Plan.

The vision for the development is to deliver a comprehensive and sustainable new community that respects the unique characters of both Milton Keynes and Central Bedfordshire. Designed as a series of walkable villages integrated into the surrounding landscape, the plans prioritise connectivity, active travel and public transport.

The scheme aims to provide the homes and jobs needed to support the future health and prosperity of the wider region.

Peter Glazebrook, Executive Director at Hallam Land South Midlands said: “We have an exciting opportunity here to create a sustainable, inclusive and well-connected community that meets the aspirations and growing needs of the local area. We are committed to bringing forward an application which offers the homes, jobs and infrastructure to benefit future generations.”

Hallam Land will be hosting three consultation events to gather local feedback ahead of submitting plans. These include:

> Thursday, 27 February, 3.30pm-8pm at Moulsoe Millenium Hall, Cranfield Road,

MK16 0HB

> Tuesday, 4h March, 3.30pm-8pm at Mary Agate Hall, Wavendon Road, MK17 8BB

> Wednesday, 5 March, 4.30pm-8pm at Broughton Pavilion, 139 Tanfield Lane, MK10 9NJ.

Further details are available here http://keepersplace.co.uk