Healthwatch Milton Keynes joins local Healthwatch to oppose Government plans to scrap independent public voice

131 local Healthwatch services across England have signed a powerful open letter to the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, urging the government to reconsider proposals that would bring public voice functions under the control of local authorities and NHS bodies.

The letter, which to date has been signed by 131 Healthwatch Chief Officers/Chairs - representing 86% of the national network - warns that the proposed changes would seriously compromise the independence that makes public feedback effective and trusted.

“Bringing public voice functions in-house risks creating a system where feedback is filtered, inconvenient truths are softened, and accountability is diluted,” the letter states. “It sends the wrong message at a time when public trust in institutions must be rebuilt, not eroded.”

Healthwatch services have long served as independent champions for patients, carers, and communities—particularly those who are vulnerable or face barriers to accessing care. Their statutory independence allows them to challenge poor practice, conduct impartial research, and ensure that people’s voices are heard without fear or favour.

The letter draws on lessons from the Mid Staffordshire NHS Foundation Trust scandal, where failures in local scrutiny contributed to serious harm. It argues that dismantling independent advocacy would repeat past mistakes and weaken public accountability.

“People often tell us we are the first service to truly listen and the only one that follows up to ensure they receive the support needed,” the letter continues.

The signatories are calling for a meeting with the Secretary of State and are urging the government to strengthen - not dismantle - independent public voice initiatives.

The letter will be submitted to Wes Streeting and shared with a national newspaper this weekend.