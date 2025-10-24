Help us spread Christmas joy with The Doorstep Challenge

From our family to yours

Spreading love and joy this Christmas to help everyone in Milton Keynes

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Doorstep Challenge – Bringing hope to local families

Hi everyone

I’m Mellissa, and together with my children, we started The Doorstep Challenge — a small but heartfelt community project in Milton Keynes dedicated to spreading kindness, especially during the holidays.

2016 when we started the doorstep challenge after leaving a women’s refuge

Each year, we collect donations from generous people in our community to help families who are struggling or facing tough times. The goal is simple: to make sure no one feels forgotten — particularly at Christmas, when the pressure on families can be overwhelming.

We collect all kinds of items, including:

Warm clothes

Shoes

Donations

Toys

Gift vouchers

Food and treats

Other essentials

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Once donations are gathered, we invite local people to nominate families or individuals in need. We learn about each household — their ages, clothing sizes, and any special needs or wishes — so we can match gifts personally. Every parcel is then hand-packed with care and delivered right to their doorstep. No names, no spotlight — just a simple, heartfelt message to remind them that their community cares.

This year, we’re focusing on raising funds for gift vouchers for food shopping places like Tesco, Aldi, and Asda. These vouchers mean families can choose their own food and essentials with dignity and flexibility.

Your donation will help us:

• Buy food gift vouchers for families in need

• Support local people who are struggling to make ends meet

• Bring a little joy and relief to doorsteps across Milton Keynes

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Every contribution, no matter how small, makes a difference. Together, we can fill homes with warmth and hope this Christmas.

Thank you for your kindness, generosity, and community spirit.

Let’s keep spreading love — one doorstep at a time.

— Mellissa & The Doorstep Challenge Team