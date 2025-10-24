Help us spread Christmas joy with The Doorstep Challenge
The Doorstep Challenge – Bringing hope to local families
Hi everyone
I’m Mellissa, and together with my children, we started The Doorstep Challenge — a small but heartfelt community project in Milton Keynes dedicated to spreading kindness, especially during the holidays.
Each year, we collect donations from generous people in our community to help families who are struggling or facing tough times. The goal is simple: to make sure no one feels forgotten — particularly at Christmas, when the pressure on families can be overwhelming.
We collect all kinds of items, including:
Warm clothes
Shoes
Toys
Gift vouchers
Food and treats
Other essentials
Once donations are gathered, we invite local people to nominate families or individuals in need. We learn about each household — their ages, clothing sizes, and any special needs or wishes — so we can match gifts personally. Every parcel is then hand-packed with care and delivered right to their doorstep. No names, no spotlight — just a simple, heartfelt message to remind them that their community cares.
This year, we’re focusing on raising funds for gift vouchers for food shopping places like Tesco, Aldi, and Asda. These vouchers mean families can choose their own food and essentials with dignity and flexibility.
Your donation will help us:
• Buy food gift vouchers for families in need
• Support local people who are struggling to make ends meet
• Bring a little joy and relief to doorsteps across Milton Keynes
Every contribution, no matter how small, makes a difference. Together, we can fill homes with warmth and hope this Christmas.
Thank you for your kindness, generosity, and community spirit.
Let’s keep spreading love — one doorstep at a time.
— Mellissa & The Doorstep Challenge Team