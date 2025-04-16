Helpline Manager wanted for MK-based charity
PSPA is a charity supporting people living with rare neurological conditions called Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) and Corticobasal Degeneration (CBD).
With a head office based on Midsummer Boulevard, Milton Keynes, the charity is recruiting a part-time, permanent, Helpline Manager, working 21 hours per week.
The Helpline Manger role is a rewarding opportunity for a compassionate and strategic people leader with a helpline background to join our passionate and pioneering organisation.
In the post, you’ll be at the forefront of supporting those affected by two of the most misunderstood neurological conditions, helping to shape the support and information provided for people living with PSP or CBD across the UK.
What’s more, with part-time hours offering greater flexibility, you’ll enjoy a fulfilling work-life balance while leading a dedicated team whose work makes a real difference every single day.
So, if you’re ready to be part of a movement that is changing lives, apply today.
For more information about this role, please email Carol Amirghiasvand
Closing date for applications is April 28
Interviews will take place on 6 and 7 May 2025.