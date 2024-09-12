Heroic rescue saves young swan from death in dramatic team effort

A coordinated rescue effort unfolded last evening in a heart-stopping mission to save a severely unwell young swan hiding deep within thick reeds. The daring operation, which involved a combination of drone technology, kayaking, and good old-fashioned wading, has likely saved the bird's life.

It all began when Philippa, the dedicated Welfare Advisor for the MK Swan Rescue (MKSR), noticed unusual behaviour among some of the swans she regularly monitors. Trusting her instincts, Philippa raised concerns with the MKSR team, and what followed was a rescue operation requiring patience, skill, and a little luck.

Philippa's observations led the team to deploy a drone over the area. The drone’s eye in the sky soon spotted a lone swan either dead or severely injured, hidden deep in the reeds. Without hesitation, MKSR team members donned their waders and ventured into the reed bed to investigate further. Upon reaching the bird, they quickly realised it was still alive. However, the rescue was far from straightforward.

“As soon as the poor bird reached the water, the resident swans flew at it again,” recounted Allie Humphries, one of the senior rescuers on-site. Despite their best efforts that night, the terrified swan evaded capture. But the team was not ready to give up.

Kayak in operation

Returning the following evening, the rescue mission stepped up a gear with a fully coordinated, multi-skilled approach with one rescuer, Josh, taking to the water in a kayak, another manning the drone to locate the elusive bird, and the wading team back in the thick reeds ready to retrieve it the injured bird. Philippa, meanwhile, kept the resident swan family distracted, preventing further attacks on the vulnerable creature.

Scott's drone piloting skills proved vital, guiding the team precisely to the swan's hiding place within the thick reeds. The situation was delicate: the swan, severely weakened from exhaustion and cold, was easy to catch once surrounded.“The poor bird is covered in oil, which means it's not waterproof, leaving it defenceless against the cold. It’s also been beaten up by the resident swans, hasn’t eaten in days, and is absolutely terrified,” explained one of the rescuers.

With the swan safely in hand, the fragile creature to was immediately transported to The Waterfowl Sanctuary in Godmanchester, where it could receive the urgent care required. The team is hopeful that they reached the bird in time to prevent further suffering.

“We’re all absolutely certain the swan wouldn’t have survived another night where it was. Now, we just hope and pray it will recover.”

Exhausted swan rescued

The rescue serves as a poignant reminder of the dedication and teamwork that goes into caring for wildlife, especially in situations where the odds seem stacked against the animals. Thanks to the swift actions of the MKSR team, this beautiful bird has been given a fighting chance.