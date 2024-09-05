Hindu community of Milton Keynes celebrates 'Festival of Protection' with Police, MPs & NHS staff

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Members of Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh (HSS UK), celebrated the annual Hindu festival of Raksha Bandhan in a unique way with the local Police, NHS Staff and MPs Callum Anderson and Emily Darlington.

Raksha Bandhan is a Hindu festival traditionally has been explained as the marking the respect and affection between brothers and sisters. Raksha means protection, Bandhan means bond. On this day, traditionally, siblings tie a colorful 'Rakhi' (sacred thread) on the wrists each other and take a vow to protect each other.

As with much of Hindu philosophy it is the symbolism that is everlasting if articulated appropriately and HSS UK has been at the forefront of articulating the values symbolised in a modern and practical way. This year therefore they articulated the Raksha Bandhan theme of mutual respect and protection by taking tying rakhis to key workers in Milton Keynes.

A young HSS UK volunteer shared his experience: “I was given the responsibility to recite an inspirational quote in front the audience of 83. This has increased my confidence. What I had known about Raksha Bandhan was that only sisters tie rakhi to their brothers. As rakhi symbolises protection, I felt that tying a rakhi on the policeman’s wrist was a meaningful way of celebrating Raksha Bandhan. It was a truly amazing and beautiful experience.”

Hindu community of Milton Keynes celebrates 'Festival of Protection' with Police, MPs

Another volunteer shared her experience: “One of the highlights for me was explanation of the cultural and historical significance behind the celebration, making it more meaningful for everyone. It was heartwarming to see how these traditions bring people together and strengthen the bonds of love and protection between siblings.”

Emily Darlington, MP of Milton Keynes Central said: “The message we are taking to Westminster is that our diversity is our strength. As British Hindus, you bring diversity to Milton Keynes and the UK, but you also bring strength.”

Callum Anderson, MP of Buckingham and Bletchley said: “It is really special that we are able to recognise the economic, social and cultural contributions that you are all making to our city. In the weeks before the election, I received many emails from British Hindus that were putting forward ‘the Hindu Manifesto’ as policy proposals for the Government to implement. I read it with reallystrong interest and we share a lot of those values and ambitions. The theme this evening of bonds of protection is also about creating the right environment, so our youngsters can grow up and thrive and prosper.”

PC Joe Swan said: “There are many unsung heroes within the communities. Sir Robert Peel who set up the police force once said ‘the people are the police and the police are the people.’ Police officers are members of the public too, we are humans as well. It is really nice to see members of the community coming to support the police, to protect the police as well as the police protect them.”

Local Police, MPs and NHS staff with Rakhis tied on their wrists

HSS UK has been promoting the fact that this festival symbolises the basic element of an amicable and harmonious social life where all members of the society look upon themselves as brothers and sisters. It reflects the great Hindu belief of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” (the whole world is one family).