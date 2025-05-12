HMP Grendon Prison officer participates in Victory in Europe Day Parade

Prison officer from HMP Grendon participates in Victory in Europe Day Parade • This year Britain commemorated the 80th anniversary of VE Day

A prison officer from Buckinghamshire has described how proud he felt to take part in last week’s VE Day celebrations.

On May 5, 18 staff from His Majesty’s Prison and Probation Service (HMPPS) took part in the 80th anniversary of VE Day commemorations.

HMPPS staff were selected as part of the Unified Civilian Services, which included representatives from the Police, Fire Service and Ambulance Service. They undertook several days of preparation, including daily rehearsals, a full-dress rehearsal and final drill practice ahead of the ceremony.

Andrew Lindford

Andrew Linford, 58, has been a prison officer for 25 years and was one of those chosen to take part. Andrew, who works at HMP Grendon, said: "Being part of the VE Day parade was an incredible honour. Marching through Parliament Square in uniform was a proud moment and a chance to represent HMPPS and the important work we do every day. It meant a lot to stand alongside colleagues and mark the day together.

"It was an experience I’ll never forget - a crowning achievement in my 25 years of service, which I’m still proud to say continues. This may be the last parade of its kind, as we honour a generation who may not be with us at the next. It was a true honour to march past the King and receive his salute."

Olivia Phelps, Governor of HMP Grendon, added: "Events like this remind us of the values we share with the Armed Forces - integrity, discipline, resilience - and why they resonate with the work we do in the prison service. It was a proud day for our staff to be part of."

The event marked the anniversary of the end of the Second World War in Europe, paying tribute to the millions who served and sacrificed for peace.

