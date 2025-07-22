Hollister reveals its fresh new-look in Midsummer Place

Inside the new Hollister store

Global fashion brand Hollister has officially reopened its doors at Midsummer Place, unveiling a brand-new look, a larger footprint, and an even greater range of style for shoppers to explore.

Now located next to the LEGO® Store, the upgraded Hollister offers a refreshed, modern aesthetic that enhances the shopping experience, while underlining the brand’s long-term commitment to Milton Keynes' premier retail destination.

The new, expanded unit is designed to showcase a wider range of clothing, accessories and lifestyle items, allowing visitors to enjoy even more choice under one roof.

Simon Martin, Centre Manager at Midsummer Place, said: "The opening of the new-look Hollister marks another exciting milestone in our transformation. It’s a brand that has resonated with our shoppers for years, and their decision to reinvest in a larger and better suited location reflects their confidence in Midsummer Place as the prime retail destination in Milton Keynes. The centre is evolving fast, and Hollister’s new home is a fantastic addition."

The relaunch follows a wave of high-profile additions to the centre that are reshaping the visitor experience. Lane7—a unique bowling and gaming venue—opened earlier this year and has significantly enhanced the centre's leisure offering, attracting new audiences and driving up footfall.

This momentum followed the arrival of the brand-new Sports Direct and the ultra-stylish, aspirational Flannels store, both of which have strengthened the centre’s fashion and sportswear credentials.

Looking ahead, Scandinavian interiors brand Søstrene Grene is set to open its doors soon, joining an already impressive line-up of retailers and bringing even more unique choice to shoppers. Food lovers can also look forward to exciting new eateries, including Popeyes and Smoke & Pepper, further enriching the centre's growing food and drink scene.

The transformation doesn’t stop there—plans are already underway for the redevelopment of Oak Court, with further announcements expected later this year as the centre continues to invest in its future.

Midsummer Place remains at the heart of retail in Milton Keynes, offering an unrivalled mix of brands, experiences and dining. With more still to come, 2025 is shaping up to be a standout year for the centre.

For updates on all the latest news, visit Midsummer Place or follow us on social media and visit https://midsummerplace.co.uk