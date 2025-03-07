Hollister set to move to new, bigger and brighter location within Midsummer Place

Popular fashion brand Hollister is committing its business to Midsummer Place with the relocation and expansion of its store within the premium shopping destination.

The store originally opened in 2010 and fifteen years later, the American clothing store is moving to a bigger and brighter location within Midsummer Place that will open later this year.

Located next to LEGO, the move marks the introduction of Hollister’s latest, brighter concept store, enhancing the shopping experience for visitors. Taking over the former Jack & Jones and Santander units, the store takes over 6,000 sqft in retail space.

This relocation is part of a series of strategic changes at Midsummer Place, which will see the highly anticipated opening of Lane7 later this month, alongside the introduction of several new brands throughout 2025. These developments further reinforce the centre’s position as the premier shopping and leisure destination in Milton Keynes.

Simon Martin, General Manager at Midsummer Place, said: "Hollister’s move into a bigger, modern space is fantastic news for our shoppers. This is just one of many exciting changes coming to Midsummer Place as we continue to evolve, offering more choice and an even better experience for our visitors. With the upcoming opening of Lane7 and new brands joining us in 2025, there’s plenty to look forward to.”