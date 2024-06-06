Home Instead Milton Keynes resident celebrates 100th birthday
Edna, her daughter a few members of our office team and care professionals, enjoyed afternoon tea and cake sharing stories from her incredible century-long journey. It was a truly special day that underscored our commitment to providing exceptional care and support to our clients.
When asked about the secret to her longevity, Edna shared her inspiring philosophy: "Live life to the fullest and be thankful every day and don’t be miserable." Her words resonated with everyone present, reminding us all of the power of gratitude and positivity.
At Home Instead Milton Keynes, we are honoured to support Edna and all our clients, enriching their lives and celebrating their achievements