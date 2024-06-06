Home Instead Milton Keynes resident celebrates 100th birthday

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Home Instead Milton Keynes proudly celebrated the remarkable milestone of our beloved resident, Edna, who recently turned 100 years. The afternoon tea party was a happy occasion filled with warmth and laughter.

Edna, her daughter a few members of our office team and care professionals, enjoyed afternoon tea and cake sharing stories from her incredible century-long journey. It was a truly special day that underscored our commitment to providing exceptional care and support to our clients.

When asked about the secret to her longevity, Edna shared her inspiring philosophy: "Live life to the fullest and be thankful every day and don’t be miserable." Her words resonated with everyone present, reminding us all of the power of gratitude and positivity.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...