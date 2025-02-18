Hoppy 1,000th tour – Brewpoint marks milestone with exclusive brewery tour package

Brewpoint Brewery, home of fifth-generation brewer and pub company Wells & Co., has poured up another milestone, hosting its 1,000th brewery tour!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Held on Saturday (15 February), the exclusive event welcomed 16 lucky guests who were randomly selected after entering a competition on the brand’s social media channels.

As well as getting to go behind-the-scenes of the brewery, guests were able to experience all the beers that are currently being brewed at Brewpoint – from their award-winning Josephine core range, which includes favourites such as Supernova, Foghorn and Genesis, to some of the smaller, bespoke beers and ales that the brand produces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tour Manager at Wells & Co. and beer sommelier, Tim Hickford, was on hand to guide guests through the near 150-year history of Wells, from humble beginnings at their first brewery in the heart of Bedford, to the brand’s ongoing expansion, which now includes 19 sites in France.

Brewpoint 1000th Tour

On marking the 1,000th tour, Tim said: “It has been a pleasure to welcome over 10,000 tour visitors to Brewpoint since we opened back in 2020. These tours are proof that great beer and curious fans are a perfect pairing and today has been another fantastic opportunity to showcase the amazing history of our company.

“From day one, our brewery tours have been more than just a behind-the-scenes look at what we do – they’ve been a way to share our passion, our craft, and the stories that make Wells & Co. unique. We look forward to continuing to welcome new guests to experience our story as well as our award-winning range of beers.”

Over the 1,000 tours, more than 63,000 third pints (equivalent to 21,000 pints) have been consumed by guests. Those on the 1,000th tour enjoyed over 10 different beers that were on offer on the day, ranging from New England IPAs through to dark amber ales – all of which are brewed at Brewpoint.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Wells & Co. operating several pubs across Bedford, an alternative version of the tour is currently under development, in the aim of creating a more immersive experience for customers. It is anticipated that this supplementary version of the tour will launch in spring.

For more details about tours at Brewpoint, and to book your place, visit: www.brewpoint.co.uk/brewery-tours