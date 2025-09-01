Horizon Radio launches on 105.5 FM in Milton Keynes

Horizon Radio is celebrating a major milestone as it expands onto the FM airwaves in Milton Keynes.

Horizon Radio is celebrating a major milestone as it expands onto the FM airwaves in Milton Keynes. The station is now available on 105.5 FM (a frequency previously home to The Point Radio and originally Secklow Sounds). This means listeners across the city can now tune in to Horizon Radio on both FM and DAB, joining its existing services on 104.7 FM and DAB in Northampton and DAB in Leighton Buzzard.

Launched just a year ago from its state-of-the-art studios in Midsummer Place, Horizon Radio has quickly established itself as a trusted voice of the community, playing the biggest hits from the eighties to today while shining a spotlight on local people, events, and causes.

Managing Director Chris Gregg says: “When we launched Horizon Radio last year, our goal was to create a truly local station that reflected the energy, spirit, and creativity of Milton Keynes. Expanding onto FM in our home city is a huge step for us, and it’s another way we can reach even more listeners. We’re thrilled to bring Horizon Radio to 105.5 FM, alongside our DAB service, as we continue to grow.”

Managing Director Chris Gregg outside his studio in Midsummer Place

Horizon Radio features a 24 hour schedule including familiar voices like Tony Dibbin and Emma Saint at breakfast, Mikey Faulkner and Dan Mayo plus the top 40 on Sunday afternoons alongside local news and information.

The move marks another significant chapter for Milton Keynes’ radio landscape, giving the city a bigger, broader Horizon. From local arts and grassroots sport to live music sessions on the bandstand outside the studio, the station has become a vibrant hub for entertainment and community life.

Listeners can now tune in across Milton Keynes on 105.5 FM and DAB and in Northampton on 104.7 FM and DAB, as well as online, via the free app, and on smart speakers.

Find out more at horizonradio.com