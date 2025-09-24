Horwood House celebrates community creativity with musicals and sustainable fashion showcase

Following the success of its annual summer ‘Party with a Purpose’, which placed community engagement and sustainability at the forefront, Horwood House Hotel has once again demonstrated its commitment to supporting local talent and fostering meaningful partnerships.

Last weekend, the historic country house hotel near Milton Keynes hosted two community-led initiatives that brought together music, creativity and sustainability under one roof.

On Sunday 21st September, audiences gathered for ‘Musicals at the Manor’, delivered in collaboration with the Milton Keynes Music Academy. Guests enjoyed an afternoon of much-loved West End classics, with a touch of opera for added drama, performed live in the hotel’s Manor House.

The concert featured singer Hannah Jarvis, a first-class honours graduate from Trinity Laban Conservatoire of Music and Dance, with recent credits at the London Palladium. She was accompanied by pianist Cameron Sheehy, a Royal Birmingham Conservatoire graduate whose performances span from Cheltenham Jazz Festival to Birmingham Symphony Hall. Together they performed showstoppers including I Dreamed a Dream (Les Misérables), Don’t Rain on My Parade (Funny Girl) and The Winner Takes It All (Mamma Mia).

The experience was paired with a traditional Afternoon Tea and fizz, blending culture and community spirit in a relaxed countryside setting.

Alongside the musical celebration, Horwood House also partnered with Milton Keynes Collegeon a sustainable fashion project tied to London Fashion Week. Over the summer, students came on-site to design and create outfits entirely from discarded hotel materials – from discontinued wallpaper and rejected linen to toilet roll inners, wires, rubber gloves and even sink plugs reimagined as jewellery.

The results were five statement looks inspired by different fashion eras: a 1920s flapper dress, a 1960s wallpaper dress, an ‘80s puffball gown made from bin liners, a 2000s prom dress and a striking wedding gown. Following their debut at Horwood House, the creations are now on display at Milton Keynes College, giving the wider community a chance to celebrate the collaboration.

The initiative not only highlighted sustainability but also encouraged students to hone transferable skills such as problem-solving and collaboration alongside independent thinking – all qualities valued across sectors, including hospitality. Building on its success, Horwood House is continuing to work with the college on further projects, from career talks and workshops to a new Women Leaders Group.

Commenting, Caroline Morrone, General Manager of Horwood House, said: “Community and sustainability sit at the heart of everything we do here at Horwood. From Musicals at the Manor in conjunction with Milton Keynes Music Academy to our collaboration with Milton Keynes College, it’s been inspiring to see such creativity brought to life within our grounds. Providing a platform for local talent and strengthening our community connections is central to our ‘Hospitality from the Heart’ ethos – and we’re proud to continue building on that.”

These projects follow Horwood House’s ongoing partnerships with charities such as Urban Bee-lievers and Crisis UK, underscoring the hotel’s long-term commitment to creating a positive impact in Milton Keynes and beyond.

For more information on Horwood House Hotel, visit www.horwoodhouse.co.uk