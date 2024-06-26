Hospice charity's Midnight Walk a great success

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Over 400 people wore bright colours and flashing lights as they walked around the streets of Aylesbury last Saturday in aid of Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity’s popular event, Midnight Walk.

It was either a 5 or 10 mile walk both starting and finishing at Roman Park Hall. There was a great party atmosphere beforehand and then participants were met with a wonderful display of remembrance lanterns and a complimentary breakfast when they returned in the early hours of the morning.

The initial proceedings of the walk were led by a fire engine with firefighters from Blue Watch, Aylesbury Fire Station generously volunteering their time. It really added to the occasion by flashing the fire engine’s lights and briefly firing its siren.

‘It was great to be involved with this event as the Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity plays such an important role for families during very difficult times.’shared Kevin Mercer, Aylesbury Fire Station Commander. ‘We would like to thank them all for what they do and also thank those who volunteer to help these special events happen. It was an honour that our firefighters from Aylesbury Blue Watch officially started the walk.’

Midnight Walkers Enjoying the Route

With final figures yet to be fully confirmed, the amount of money raised from this event will be more than £35,000. This equates to funding 43 Day Hospice sessions for patients around Buckinghamshire and its borders.

‘It was fantastic to see so many people join us in the late hours for our Midnight Walk.’ said Lee Lloyd, Head of Fundraising at Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity. “The atmosphere across the whole event was brilliant and the messages left on the remembrance lanterns were a poignant reminder of why we love putting on this event for our supporters.”

Donations for this event are still coming in. If you would like to donate please follow this link: https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/midnightwalk24

