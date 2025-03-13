Hospice doctor treks Iceland with daughter to help fund community care

The intrepid group at the airport on Wednesday, ready to get trekking

This week Willen Hospice Consultant, Dr Ben Dietsch, will be trekking across Iceland with his 16-year-old daughter, Phoebe, to help raise funds for the charity’s Willen at Home team.

The challenge covers almost 40km – up volcanoes and mountains, and across lava fields. A group of 14 committed Hospice supporters have signed up to take part and been busily fundraising for the trip, which takes place 12–17 March.

Money raised from the challenge will help fund the work of the Willen at Home team, who take the Hospice’s specialist care out into the homes of patients with a life-limiting illness. Despite being the only service of its kind in Milton Keynes, Willen at Home receives no NHS funding and is entirely paid for through charitable donations – costing £1.4 million each year.

Ben has been the Hospice’s Consultant for nearly 20 years. “Having worked in palliative care for a long time, I see first-hand that a lot of people don’t get an opportunity to do something like this,” says Ben. “I wanted to take this chance to give back and also do something really special with my daughter, Phoebe.

Dr Ben and daughter Phoebe

“Neither of us have ever done a trip like this before, so we’re a little apprehensive! The cold will definitely be a challenge for me, as anyone who knows me will say I’m cold all the time. The thing I’m most looking forward to is the scenery and just experiencing somewhere so different. Phoebe has done a fantastic job of fundraising already. She’s very arty and has been making cards to sell at school.

“It’s such a privilege to be doing this challenge to raise awareness of the Hospice, alongside a group of likeminded people who want to help make sure the expert care and support we offer is available for future generations.”

If you’d like to find out more about other challenges run by Willen Hospice, or their campaign for fairer funding, visit www.willen-hospice.org.uk