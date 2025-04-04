Hospice music shop to host major event for vinyl lovers

Exclusive new releases will be available at Off the Record MK for Record Store Day

Willen Hospice’s independent record shop, Off The Record MK, will be hosting a highly anticipated celebration of vinyl culture on Saturday 12 April as part of national Record Store Day 2025.

Following the phenomenal success of last year’s event, the Off The Record MK team are thrilled to announce that they have secured an even wider array of limited-edition and exclusive new releases this year. Whether you're a seasoned vinyl collector or just starting out, this is your chance to get your hands on rare and special editions that aren’t available anywhere else.

Located in Midsummer Place in Milton Keynes, Off The Record MK will be opening at 8am on Saturday 12 April, for what promises to be an unforgettable day of vinyl hunting. Last year’s event saw crowds forming early, so music lovers are advised to arrive as soon as the doors open for first dibs on the hottest releases! To make sure everyone has plenty of time to browse and enjoy the experience, the store will stay open until 7pm.

Just a few of the albums available on the day will be Queen – De Lane Lea Demos, David Bowie – Ready, Set, Go!, David Gilmour – Between Two Points, and Public Image – First Issue (with an exclusive US mix).

Off The Record MK has been a hub for music fans since it opened in 2022. Celebrity visitors have included TV chef, presenter and author Nadiya Hussain, whose husband even picked up a guitar in-store.

Leila Blaize-Smith, Commercial Manager for Willen Hospice’s shops, says: “A heartfelt thank you must go to the incredible team at Off The Record MK, who have helped make this event possible through their hard work, and who have fostered a vibrant and supportive music community. Their dedication is what makes Record Store Day at Off The Record MK so special, and we’re ready to make this year the best one yet!”

You can stay up to date with album announcements, sneak peeks and more by following Off The Record MK on Facebook and Instagram.