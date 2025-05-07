Hospitality training programme for jobseekers to launch in Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new Government-backed training programme will help local jobseekers to find work in hospitality.

UKHospitality, in partnership with the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), is today announcing it will be running the new hospitality Sector-based Work Academy Programme (SWAP) in Milton Keynes to help people into jobs in the sector and provide them with a Hospitality Skills Passport.

The new programme trains jobseekers with hospitality skills in a working environment and provides them with both work experience and a guaranteed interview with a choice of employers. The companies, operating both nationally and locally, are working with Jobcentre Plus and local training providers.

Successful participants will also receive a new Hospitality Skills Passport, an innovative, digital transferable award that demonstrates competence and qualifications. The passport is certified by OCN London, an awarding organisation, and accredited by UKHospitality, the sector’s leading trade body.

The programme has proven to be successful, delivering an 85% completion rate during a pilot phase in 2024, of which 80% secured employment in hospitality.

Jobseekers can get involved by visiting their local Jobcentre Plus and speaking to their work coach about the new hospitality SWAP and asking for enrolment details. Their coach will also be able to provide more information about the hospitality sector and the job opportunities available.

Kate Nicholls, Chief Executive of UKHospitality, said: “This is an incredibly exciting programme that is coming to Milton Keynes and it is proven to successfully deliver routes into work for jobseekers.

“The programme is uniquely placed to set up participants for success. It is employer-led and quality assured, with content developed by more than 100 companies, to make sure it meets employer needs.

“Successful participants will receive a digital Hospitality Skills Passport, certified by OCN London and accredited by UKHospitality.

“Hospitality can not only provide a route back into work, but it is known for its ability to develop its people and offer them meaningful opportunities to progress in our sector.”

Alison McGovern MP, Minister for Employment, said: “SWAPs are a key part of our mission to keep people in better paid jobs for longer, putting more money in their pockets – and are a proven success in transforming people’s lives.

“I am therefore delighted that we have partnered with UKHospitality so that more people across England will be able to access the lifechanging training needed to boost their skills.

“Alongside this, we have committed to delivering 100,000 new SWAP places next year, as we Get Britain Working as part of our Plan for Change.”