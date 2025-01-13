How Shared Ownership helped couple stay in Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Matthew Iskandar, a 33-year-old Account Executive at Outra, a market research company that uses property data to target customers, and his fiancé Stacy embarked on their journey to homeownership with the help of Home Reach’s Shared Ownership scheme.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Before purchasing their two-bedroom apartment in Campbell Wharf, a Crest Nicholson development in Milton Keynes, Matthew and Stacy were privately renting just 2.5 miles away. As their tenancy was nearing its end, the couple faced an important decision - either to continue renting or take the leap into homeownership. With savings in hand and a desire to settle down, they chose to invest in their future and assess their options.

Matthew has been based in Milton Keynes for the past 25 years, developing a deep connection to the area. He appreciates the city’s strong transport links, making commuting and visiting nearby cities easy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Milton Keynes is a great place to live, especially with its central location and good access to major roads and rail networks. Stacy and I were solely focused on finding a home within Milton Keynes. We wanted to stay in a place that we’ve come to love and where we’ve built our lives, ensuring we could continue enjoying all that the city has to offer.

Matthew and Stacy are hoping to staircase in the near future.

“Our journey began in October 2020,” Matthew shared. “We initially explored purchasing a home outright but found that nothing met our budget or quality expectations.”

After coming across Campbell Wharf on Rightmove, Matthew, already familiar with Home Reach due to his background in the real estate industry, found that this knowledge proved to be a game-changer.

Home Reach is a UK Shared Ownership scheme that lets buyers purchase a share of a property, usually 50-75%, while paying rent on the rest. Home Reach provides flexibility to buy more shares over time and helping people get on the property ladder sooner, buying from a leading housebuilder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He explains, “I always knew about Home Reach through work, but I never thought I’d actually use it. When I visited Crest Nicholson’s site, we saw how Shared Ownership could fit our needs perfectly.

The couple bought a 50% share of their apartment.

“Our search led us to a spacious top-floor corner apartment, and we moved into our new home in February of 2021. It’s the largest two-bedroom plot in the whole block, with a 16ft kitchen island, an enclosed balcony, and smart lighting throughout. The plush carpets and laminate flooring offer both comfort and style.”

The purchase process was notably smooth, with the entire transaction completed between November 2020 to mid-February 2021. Matthew found the sales process straightforward, thanks to the efficient support from their Sales Advisor.

“The service was exceptional. The team made everything easy, and having been in the industry, I appreciated their professionalism and efficiency,” says Matthew.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now settled into their new home, Matthew and Stacy are already considering their next steps.

Matthew & Stacy bought a Shared Ownership home through Heylo's Home Reach scheme.

Matthew explained, “We are in the process of re-mortgaging and exploring the possibility of purchasing additional shares, staircasing the remaining 50%.

“The best part of buying through Shared Ownership is the opportunity to get on the property ladder and build equity.”

Matthew highly recommends the Home Reach scheme to family and friends, highlighting the ease of the online application process and the support provided throughout, saying “I would recommend Home Reach 100%. The application was straightforward, and despite overcoming hurdles with documentation, the support we received was excellent.”

For further information about Home Reach and how it can help you achieve homeownership, visit Home Reach’s website.