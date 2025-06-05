Huge appetite for Deliveroo fuels expansion into Milton Keynes

Deliveroo launched in Milton Keynes this week in response to growing demand for the delivery service.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Customers are now able to order meals from a variety of leading local, independent and chain restaurants and grocers, conveniently delivered to their home and office.

A range of restaurants will be available, meaning residents can now get their favourite food from their favourite restaurants including Sam's Chicken, Co-operative and Nando's.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jeff Wemyss, spokesperson for Deliveroo UK & Ireland said: “We’ve seen a big appetite for Deliveroo in Milton Keynes so far - we’re excited to be working with even more great restaurants in the area, and to be serving the people of Milton Keynes.

Deliveroo is coming to Milton Keynes

“No matter the moment, locals will now be able to enjoy their favourite meals or grocery essentials, at home or in the office, delivered straight to the door in as little as 30 minutes.

"What’s more, when new customers sign up to Deliveroo in Milton Keynes, they can benefit from £12 off their first order when they spend £20 or more, with the code GET12.”

Deliveroo says it’s focused on transforming the way people shop and eat, bringing the neighbourhood to their doors by connecting consumers, restaurants, shops and riders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Customers can order on Deliveroo directly through the Deliveroo app or online.

The Milton Keynes postcodes which qualify include the following MK44 2, MK43 0, MK44 3, MK46 5, MK43 7, MK16 9, MK46 4, MK43 8, MK19 7, MK44 1, MK43 9, MK16 8, MK43 9, MK16 8, NN7 2, MK19 6.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.