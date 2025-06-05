Huge appetite for Deliveroo fuels expansion into Milton Keynes

By Olga Norford
Published 5th Jun 2025, 11:01 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Deliveroo launched in Milton Keynes this week in response to growing demand for the delivery service.

Customers are now able to order meals from a variety of leading local, independent and chain restaurants and grocers, conveniently delivered to their home and office.

A range of restaurants will be available, meaning residents can now get their favourite food from their favourite restaurants including Sam's Chicken, Co-operative and Nando's.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Jeff Wemyss, spokesperson for Deliveroo UK & Ireland said: “We’ve seen a big appetite for Deliveroo in Milton Keynes so far - we’re excited to be working with even more great restaurants in the area, and to be serving the people of Milton Keynes.

Deliveroo is coming to Milton KeynesDeliveroo is coming to Milton Keynes
Deliveroo is coming to Milton Keynes

“No matter the moment, locals will now be able to enjoy their favourite meals or grocery essentials, at home or in the office, delivered straight to the door in as little as 30 minutes.

"What’s more, when new customers sign up to Deliveroo in Milton Keynes, they can benefit from £12 off their first order when they spend £20 or more, with the code GET12.”

Deliveroo says it’s focused on transforming the way people shop and eat, bringing the neighbourhood to their doors by connecting consumers, restaurants, shops and riders.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Customers can order on Deliveroo directly through the Deliveroo app or online.

The Milton Keynes postcodes which qualify include the following MK44 2, MK43 0, MK44 3, MK46 5, MK43 7, MK16 9, MK46 4, MK43 8, MK19 7, MK44 1, MK43 9, MK16 8, MK43 9, MK16 8, NN7 2, MK19 6.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

Related topics:Deliveroo
News you can trust since 1981
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice