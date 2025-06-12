‘I believed there had to be more to life but didn’t know where to find it’: Milton Keynes man says religion saved him

A Milton Keynes man turned his back on a successful career to launch is own business after a calling from God.

For over 10 years Dean McKenzie was living what many would call a ‘good comfortable life’. He was managing one of Milton Keynes' top barbershops with loyal clients, and a reputation he’d worked hard to build. But behind the clippers and smiles, he was silently falling apart and made the life-changing decision to step away and dedicate his weekends to serving God and Pragma Church.

Said Dean: “I was stuck in a cycle of drugs, alcohol, toxic habits. I was chasing something to fill a deep emptiness I couldn’t explain. I searched for truth in every corner: in conspiracy theories, in parties, in success. But no matter where I looked, I always came up short. I believed there had to be more to life but I didn’t know where to find it.”

Then, in January 2021, everything changed.

Dean, who is 31 and lives in Broughton, picks up his story: “That’s when I gave my life to Jesus Christ. It wasn’t a surface level decision it was a total surrender. I had no religious background, didn’t know how to pray, didn’t grow up in church. But when I picked up the Bible for the first time with an open heart, something shifted. For the first time in my life, I felt peace. Real peace."

Dean believes Britain is seeing a spiritual awakening, especially among young people, athletes, and public figures which also led him to make his decision.

“I became part of Pragma Church, led by Evangelist Daniel Chand, and surrounded myself with people who genuinely lived out what they believed. My life started to transform from the inside out. My addictions fell away. My mindset changed. My family noticed and soon, they came to faith too. Today, they’ve been baptised and found the same freedom I did.”

But Dean says the biggest test of faith came when he felt a call to leave his job and a successful career he'd built up over ten years.

He added: "I walked away from the career I had built over a decade not because I had a back-up plan, but because I knew God had something greater. In just a few weeks, against all odds, I opened my own barbershop called DMBarbershop. No sponsors, no roadmap just faith.

“People thought I was crazy. But I’ve never been more certain of anything in my life.

“I didn’t just leave a job. I left behind a version of myself that was surviving, not living. I traded comfort for calling. Addiction for purpose. Fear for faith.

“My story isn’t about religion it’s about redemption. It’s about what happens when you stop running and start trusting. I’ve seen what’s possible when you surrender everything and I’m not going back.

“If you’re feeling lost, broken, or stuck I’ve been there. There is a way out. And it starts with a step of faith.”

Founded in 2021, Pragma is a contemporary, non-denominational church located in Central Milton Keynes.

