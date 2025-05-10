“I quit university, did it online and report on royals” — Lydia Alty turned 20 and embraces her own path

Lydia Alty

Lydia Alty, the outspoken and fearless royal reporter known for her bold opinions and viral content, turned 20 on Monday, May 5 — and she’s already made waves as one of the youngest, most passionate voices in royal reporting today. With over 100 million views across YouTube alone, Lydia’s journey hasn’t been a traditional one — and she wouldn’t have it any other way.

“I quit university, did it online, and now I do Royal reporting,” Lydia recently said with pride, reflecting on her unconventional academic journey. A former student at Royal Holloway, Lydia left the prestigious university in October 2023 to pursue a more flexible route that would better align with her fast-paced career. “It was a joy,” she says of her time there. “I made so many friends, and the Uni is in a beautiful place. The lecturers are wonderful and I’d love to go back to meet up with my old friends.”

Prior to University Lydia was enrolled at The Chalfonts Community College, one of Buckinghamshire's biggest secondary schools, that is currently rated good via Ofsted! Lydia, who has joined their famous ranks of former alumni, is said to have been happy at the school according to reports, despite it being the place she sadly spent days off school after being diagnosed with Coeliac Disease back in November 2021, just months after enrolling at the schools Sixth Form. At the school Lydia excelled in Science, Media and English, according to reports.

While her departure wasn’t because of dissatisfaction, Lydia made it clear that the traditional university model just didn’t work with her lifestyle. She needed flexibility — and that’s where The Open University came in.

Lydia was a student at Royal Holloway

Since joining The Open University in February 2024 to study Health Science, Lydia has been thriving. She’s found the freedom to balance her intense YouTube and reporting schedule while continuing her studies. “I love having a degree that works around my reporting and other commitments,” she said, adding that the ability to chase her dreams without sacrificing education has been empowering.

Lydia began her YouTube career at just 13 years old and has since become a recognisable face reporting on major royal events including the Platinum Jubilee, The Coronation, and the recent VE Day weekend, where she posted insightful, real-time updates that captivated thousands. Her dedication and fierce reporting style have earned her a devoted fanbase — and the respect of viewers and commentators alike.

Now, Lydia is more focused than ever on her future. She hopes to make royal reporting the central focus of her life, saying it brings her immense happiness. “I just love supporting the incredible work the Royal Family do, and I’m truly grateful for all the love and support I receive from everyone,” she shared.

She’s also known for her close friendship with fellow rising star Ruby Sussex, the aspiring TV presenter who recently stunned entrepreneur Simon Squibb with her own powerful pitch. The two young women represent a new generation of driven, creative minds making their mark through authenticity, talent, and hard work.

Lydia Alty 20th Birthday Portrait - taken by Helen Rayner

With her 20s just beginning, Lydia Alty continues to inspire as she carves out a path on her own terms — juggling online study, royal reporting, and a digital platform that keeps growing by the day. All signs point to a future as bright and bold as she is.