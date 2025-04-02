IFtL championing safeguarding every day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Inspiring Futures through Learning (IFtL), a multi-academy trust dedicated to educational excellence, is reaffirming its commitment to safeguarding during Family Safety Week (April 1st – 7th).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

IFtL places the safety and well-being of all its pupils, colleagues, and families at the heart of everything it does, ensuring that safeguarding is not just a policy but a daily priority across all its schools alongside education.

Safeguarding is a continuous and unwavering responsibility, and IFtL’s collaboration with Bletchley Pathfinder, a multi-agency initiative focused on improving the integration of health and care services in the local community, strengthens this mission. While Family Safety Week serves as a key moment to highlight these efforts, the work between IFtL and Bletchley Pathfinder is ongoing, providing crucial support to families every day of the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Victoria Blackmore, Head of safeguarding, health, children & families, emphasised IFtL’s serious commitment to safeguarding:

Victoria Blackmore

"At IFtL, safeguarding is not just a responsibility—it is our absolute priority. We are dedicated to ensuring that every child, every colleague, and every family in our community feels safe, valued, and supported. Family Safety Week serves as an important reminder of the work we do daily to uphold the highest standards of care and protection."

Vicky Gidman, Deputy designated safeguarding lead, added:

"Through our ongoing work with Bletchley Pathfinder, we are strengthening the connections between education, health, and community services to create a truly holistic support network for our families. Safeguarding is a shared commitment, and by working together, we ensure that every child receives the protection and guidance they need to thrive."

A representative from Bletchley Pathfinder stated:

Bletchley Pathfinder Event

"The collaboration between Bletchley Pathfinder and IFtL ensures that families in our community have access to integrated support services. Family Safety Week shines a light on these efforts, but our joint mission to safeguard and empower children and young people happens every single day."

About Inspiring Futures through Learning (IFtL)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inspiring Futures through Learning is a multi-academy trust of 1 all through and 19 primary schools across Milton Keynes and Northamptonshire. IFtL aims to achieve the best possible outcomes for children through school-to-school support, shared expertise and collaborative working. Each school within the trust has its own unique character but shares the vision of inspiring the futures of us all through learning together and preparing children for their futures.

About Bletchley Pathfinder

Bletchley Pathfinder is a multi-agency initiative focused on improving the integration of health and care services in Bletchley. By working closely with schools and community organizations, it ensures that families receive the comprehensive support they need to thrive.