In Pictures: Work begins on refurbishing Lovat Hall in Newport Pagnell

The refurbishment is much needed to make the aging building weathertight and better insulated to ensure it can continue to be a viable venue for not only the church but the many community groups and activities it hosts on a weekly basis.

This summer Lovat Hall will be temporarily closed whilst the main hall gets a new roof and ceilings, new windows and PV panels with a battery system to provide sustainable energy for the site. Lovat Hall will reopen again for community use in October.

The project is being supported by a £100,000 grant from FCC Communities Foundation, £56,000 of funding from the Carbon Offset Fund administered by Milton Keynes City Council (funded by Section 106 planning contributions for the purpose of reducing carbon emissions), with additional support from Milton Keynes Community Foundation and a Pebbles grant from the Rank Foundation. The work is being undertaken by Neville Special Projects.

Steve Wood, Senior Pastor of Newport Pagnell Baptist Church says: "We are extremely grateful for the generosity of our church family, community support and the funding from FCC Communities Foundation, Carbon Offset Fund, Milton Keynes Community Foundation and the Rank Foundation.”

Examples of those who will benefit from these facilities include parents and toddlers play groups, children’s brigades and youth groups, NHS baby clinics and blood donation clinics, community groups offering Zumba, and badminton, and local charities who make use of Lovat Hall, including Unity MK which uses the hall as emergency accommodation for the homeless in the winter.

1 . Work has begun on Lovat Hall in Newport Pagnell ready for its opening in October Team members from NPBC with representatives from the works contractor, Neville Special Projects.Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Work has begun on Lovat Hall in Newport Pagnell ready for its opening in October Inside Lovat Hall's main hall at the start of the works.Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Work has begun on Lovat Hall in Newport Pagnell ready for its opening in October The poorly insulated leaking asbestos roof will be replaced with a modern insulated new roof.Photo: Submitted Photo Sales