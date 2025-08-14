International Youth Day: One Milton Keynes teen proves age has no limits

As the world marks International Youth Day on August 12, Milton Keynes is taking centre stage — not just for investing in young people, but for producing extraordinary youth leaders like 13‑year‑old Maryam Jazeem.

Home‑educated and already the recipient of over 50 local, national, and international awards, Maryam is a multi‑award‑winning Qur’an reciter, STEM innovator, public speaker, and changemaker. She is also the youngest ambassador for King Charles III’s #iWill Movement, championing education, mental health, climate action, and religious tolerance at the highest national level. Her achievements have made history in the UK and abroad.

Her story comes just weeks after Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer visited Milton Keynes to announce an £88 million national youth investment — funding youth clubs, outdoor activities, music opportunities, and volunteering. Maryam is living proof of the ambition and impact such investment aims to foster.

Groundbreaking Recognition in 2025

In July, Maryam became one of the youngest‑ever winners of the WeAreTheCity Rising Star Award 2025 (Editor’s Choice) — the only child among over 1,120 nominees from more than 100 countries.

among over 1,120 nominees from more than 100 countries. In March, she was among Milton Keynes’ first‑ever Mayor’s Youth Award recipients, winning the Education category for integrating science, technology, engineering, and mathematics into Qur’anic recitation — a pioneering approach to make learning more accessible.

recipients, winning the Education category for integrating science, technology, engineering, and mathematics into Qur’anic recitation — a pioneering approach to make learning more accessible. Twice honoured by the city’s mayor:

2022 – Local Hero Award from then‑Mayor Cllr Mohammed Khan.

– Local Hero Award from then‑Mayor Cllr Mohammed Khan. 2025 – Mayor’s Youth Award (Education) from Cllr Marie Bradburn.

– Mayor’s Youth Award (Education) from Cllr Marie Bradburn. During British Science Week 2025 , she was recognised by MP Emily Darlington and won the MK STEM Awards Student Superstar title for the second successive year.

, she was recognised by MP Emily Darlington and won the MK STEM Awards Student Superstar title for the second successive year. On the faith and cultural stage, she has twice been crowned the UK’s Best Qur’an Reciter — first winning the Islam Channel National Qiraat Competition (2021), and in January 2025 winning the QFactor Nationwide Qur’an Competition (Season 8) hosted by Channel S TV in association with Global Aid Trust.

From Local Action to Global Platforms

Maryam’s activism began at age six, with public leadership from age seven.

At seven, she wrote a letter to Prime Minister Boris Johnson about Brexit, receiving a personal reply from Downing Street.

about Brexit, receiving a personal reply from Downing Street. At eight, she became the youngest participant at the International Model United Nations Conference , earning the Chairman’s Verbal Commendation Award .

, earning the . At 10 (March 2022), she hosted a 30‑minute live VODTALK TV show, “How Does Sleeping Matter in Youth Life?”, featuring Milton Keynes youth guests to mark World Sleep Day .

. In 2023, she campaigned successfully for local pothole repairs and spoke at a climate‑and‑faith community event.

Her voice has reached major forums:

May 2024 – Westminster : Mental health support advocacy at the All‑Party Parliamentary Group on Youth Affairs.

: Mental health support advocacy at the All‑Party Parliamentary Group on Youth Affairs. Feb 2025 – Chevening Scholars Webinar : Activism keynote raising £50,000 for medical aid.

: Activism keynote raising £50,000 for medical aid. June 2025 – UK Youth Roundtable: Youngest delegate contributing to the Reykjavik Principles.

She has also inaugurated the World Hijab Day Conference and Al‑Quran Conference in London, and spoken at the Global Peace and Unity Festival (2024).

Championing Rights and Inclusion

In 2024, she launched a parliamentary petition for prayer rights in schools after a High Court ruling, gaining over 8,000 signatures.

Internationally, she helped overturn Sri Lanka’s forced cremation policy (winning the Baton Award 2023) and is the UK’s youngest campaigner for International Muslim History Month.

Inspirational Fundraising

Maryam has raised over £220,000 for causes including:

£110,000 for Liverpool’s first Islamic faith school (2025).

£4,000 for Hounslow Muslim Centre.

Emergency relief for Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka.

£40,000+ for the Tafida Raqeeb Foundation’s Mega Medical Camp.

Signature Recognitions

From her portfolio of over 50 honours, Maryam’s most notable include:

2025

Winner – Women of Inspiration Awards 2025 – Rising Star (April 27, 2025, Luton)

– Rising Star (April 27, 2025, Luton) Winner – SHE Awards 2025 – Young Champion (March 8, 2025, International Women’s Day — distinct from She Inspires Awards)

2024

Winner – She Inspires Awards 2024 – Young Achiever (distinct from SHE Awards)

– Young Achiever (distinct from SHE Awards) Finalist – She Inspires Awards 2024 – SHero category (competed alongside OBE and MBE honourees)

– SHero category (competed alongside OBE and MBE honourees) Winner – Future Star Award 2024 – Local Hero Awards, Birmingham (Aug 24, 2024)

– Local Hero Awards, Birmingham (Aug 24, 2024) Winner – Young Woman of Wonder International Award 2024 – Panache International, London (same day)

– Panache International, London (same day) Winner – British Muslim Awards 2024 – Young Achiever (sole child finalist)

– Young Achiever (sole child finalist) Winner – BYITC Inspire Award 2024 – Versatile Bright Star (awarded in British Parliament)

– Versatile Bright Star (awarded in British Parliament) Winner – Young Female of Impact 2024 – Women’s Community Impact Awards

2023

Winner – Educational Excellence Award 2023 (by SLMCC)

(by SLMCC) Winner – Children’s Award for Excellence 2023 – The Muslim News (first ever recipient from Milton Keynes)

– The Muslim News (first ever recipient from Milton Keynes) Youngest nominee for the Top 50 Influential Muslims in Europe 2023 (EqualityX)

2022

Winner – TruLittle Samaritan Award 2022 – Cause4Children Foundation

Other Recognition

Featured in 100 Inspiring Muslims: Next Gen – Emerald Network & Aziz Foundation (only child on the list, Sept 2024)

A Local Leader with Global Reach

From local classrooms and the Mayor’s Parlour to Parliament and European policy tables, Maryam Jazeem proves that age is no barrier to leadership.

On this International Youth Day, her journey is a call to inspire more young voices to step forward, speak up, and shape the future.

1 . Contributed Maryam Jazeem shines with her year of major accolades. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed Maryam Jazeem on various stages, showcasing her talent as a public speaker at different events, including an international conference. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed Maryam Jazeem honoured with the Mayor’s Youth Award 2025 for Education, presented by then‑Mayor Cllr Marie Bradburn. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales