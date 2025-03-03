Intrepid Gulliver’s Land staff take on Three Peaks Challenge to raise funds for Parkinson’s UK

The Team from Gulliver's Land

Three intrepid staff from Gulliver’s Land theme park in Milton Keynes are taking on the Three Peaks Challenge to raise money for Parkinson’s UK.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jonny Taylor, Dave Turner, and Tom Taylor are aiming to climb Scafell Pike, Ben Nevis, and Snowden within 24 hours.

The friends will set off on Tuesday, March 25 to reach the summits of the highest peaks in England, Scotland and Wales to raise as much money as possible for a cause that is close to the hearts of all at Gulliver’s Land.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They have been inspired to take on the challenge after Jonny’s father-in-law, James, who is also the husband of Gulliver’s Land resort director Sue Conway, was diagnosed with Parkinson’s,

The team from Gulliver's Land who are embarking on the Three Peaks Challenge.

“Parkinson’s affects millions of individuals and their families, creating challenges that can feel overwhelming,” explained Jonny, 30, who lives in Woburn Sands. “By supporting this charity, we can help provide vital resources, research funding, and support services that make a real difference in the lives of those impacted by this condition.

“I’ve always loved walking and coaxed Tom and Dave into joining the hobby last year. We are all excited about the Three Peaks, if also a little apprehensive. We’ve done a lot of training, but the ground in Milton Keynes is much flatter than the peaks!”

Jonny is a rides supervisor at Gulliver’s Land, while Tom, 30 (no relation), who lives in Milton Keynes, is a rides team leader, and 32-year-old Dave, also from Milton Keynes, is retail manager at the theme park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The friends have created a Just Giving page – www.justgiving.com/page/parkinsons-3-peak - for anyone wishing to donate to their challenge.

To support its three staff, Gulliver’s Land is donating £1 from the first 500 tickets sold for the weekend prior to the challenge – March 22-23 – which is the last weekend of the park’s early season special price, with tickets costing from £17.

Sue Conway, resort director at Gulliver’s Land, said: “We are all so proud of Jonny, Tom, and Dave for taking on this challenge and helping raise awareness of the wonderful work that Parkinson’s UK does for those with the condition, and their families. It’s obviously a cause that is very close to our hearts and I’ll be cheering the brave trio on from afar as they attempt to reach the Three Peaks.

“Gulliver’s is also really pleased to be able to help their cause as we help them raise as much money as possible.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gulliver’s Land is a theme park aimed at children aged two to 13, with more than 50 rides, attractions, shows and activities, and a range of accommodation options.

To find out more, visit: www.gulliverslandresort.co.uk