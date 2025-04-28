It’s the perfect time of year to get involved in some community volunteering with The Parks Trust!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

If you want to give volunteering a go in 2025, why not join an upcoming Community Volunteering task with The Parks Trust?

There’s something for everyone to enjoy, with a varied programme across the next few months. Get involved to help the environment, keep active and meet new people. These free events are suitable for the whole family, but children must be supervised at all times. It’s a good idea to bring gardening gloves, if you prefer to wear your own, a suitable jacket, suncream, sturdy shoes/boots a drink and snack. There will be a large Parks Trust flag to look out for when you arrive.

Below is the current volunteering programme for the spring/summer season:

Allium Allies: Saturday 3rd May, 10:00am – 12:30pm, Stanton Low Park.

Alliums are the superstars of the plant world – with their striking globes of purple, pink, and white, they bring joy to pollinators and people alike.

If you love the great outdoors, have green fingers or simply enjoy being hands on with plants and want to make a blooming big difference, then join The Parks Trust for a morning in the park - because even the most glorious blooms need a little help to thrive!

Find out more at theparkstrust.com/alliumallies

Himalayan Balsam Bashing: Saturday 31st May, 10.00am – 12.30pm | Wednesday 4th June, 10:00am – 12:30pm and 15:00 – 17:00pm, North Loughton Valley.

Join the Community Bash! Are you ready to battle an invader? The time has come to roll up your sleeves and take on the notorious Himalayan Balsam! This pretty but pesky plant is taking over our riversides, and The Parks Trust needs YOUR help to put it in its place.

Whether you're a seasoned balsam basher or a complete beginner, we’d love to have you on the team. No experience is necessary. All you need is some elbow grease and a love of the outdoors and who knows, you might even get a chance to see some wildlife along the brook. Wellies and gardening gloves are required.

For more details, go to theparkstrust.com/balsambashing

Wildflower Warriors: Saturday 21st June, 14:30 and 15:30pm, Campbell Park.

Unleash your inner gardening hero and help The Parks Trust improve the biodiversity of Campbell Park's wildflower meadows. It’s time to tackle the hogweed hooligans and give wildflower species the room they need to thrive!

Join The Parks Trust Community Volunteering task in Campbell Park on Saturday 21st June and become a Wildflower Warrior.

The Parks Trust’s Rangers and volunteers will help you learn about caring for native wildflowers and enjoy the calming buzz of bees and the flutter of butterflies in the meadows. Let’s give hogweed the heave-ho and let the city’s meadows bloom brighter than ever!

Find out more at theparkstrust.com/wildflowerwarriors

Carla Boswell, Biodiversity Officer at The Parks Trust, says “Community volunteering events in our parks are a fantastic way to get involved in hands-on conservation and help protect and improve the rich biodiversity found across Milton Keynes. These sessions not only support vital habitat management and species monitoring but also offer people a chance to learn new skills, meet others with a passion for nature, and contribute directly to the health of local ecosystems. Every volunteer action, no matter how small, plays a role in preserving the natural heritage of MK’s green spaces for future generations to come."

No booking is required for these events. To find out more information and where to meet head to The Parks Trust Volunteering Events page for more details.

Any questions you may have about specific events or volunteering with The Parks Trust please email: [email protected]