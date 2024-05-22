It’s waggy-tails at Bluebell House for homeowners and their furry friends

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dogs have long been called man’s best friend. This is often due to their loyalty, love, and eagerness to please. While it’s normally the case that pets must be given up or aren’t allowed to live in retirement developments, that isn’t the case at McCarthy Stone’s Bluebell House Retirement Living Plus development in Milton Keynes.

Here, Sue Chesser and Barbara Corfieldof Westcroft, Milton Keynes, have taken advantage of McCarthy Stone’s ‘Dog’s welcome’ policy, and say they’ve experienced first-hand how important their furry friends’ devotion is to them.

“After my husband passed away, I adopted Cody who provided me with so much comfort during the difficult months that followed,” shares Sue. “Bernard and I had been married for 30 years and spent a lot of our retirement travelling and going on holiday together. I felt as if I’d lost a part of myself when he died.”

Like many canine companions, six-year-old Cavapoo, Cody, who was given his name by Sue’s then 10-year-old grandson, helped her overcome an overwhelming feeling of loneliness and loss.

Barbara, with her five-year-old Bichon Frisé, Frisby

She comments: “Cody was just a puppy when I adopted him. He brought light back into my life and I no longer felt so alone.”

And she’s not the only one. According to one study, 85 per cent of adults agree that interaction with pets reduces loneliness[1], with other benefits of pet ownership including providing better coping strategies for stress, promoting greater empathy and compassion, and increasing social connections.

Sue now shares a two-bedroom retirement apartment with her furry friend at Bluebell House, a Retirement Living Plus development by McCarthy Stone on Barnsdale Drive. Also making the most of the pet-friendly living options there is Barbara, who lives with her five-year-old Bichon Frisé, Frisby.

“Frisby has been part of the family for three years now. She’d been through the wringer, having been rescued from a house fire, along with another dog and three cats, after which she ended up in kennels for three weeks. She was traumatised. It was then that we adopted her and gave her a new home,” tells Barbara. “She’s always loved being around people. In fact, before we moved to Bluebell House, she loved to just lay in bed with my late husband, Joe.”

Sue, with her six-year-old Cavapoo, Cody

And it’s no different now. Often both Frisby and Cody can be found pottering about the development, enjoying some affection from the other homeowners.

Sue says: “We regularly come down to the communal lounge for our morning coffee with the dogs in tow. We needn’t ever worry about them, as they tend to take themselves off to enjoy fuss off all the other homeowners. It’s the same whenever we join the monthly quiz and games nights – in fact, when he’s not with me, Cody tends to sit with another homeowner just for the benefit of extra cuddles. The neighbours are very fond of Frisby and Cody, they treat them as part of the family.

“It’s lovely that we’re able to have pets here. When I first visited Bluebell House, the first question I asked was whether I could bring Cody. It’s nice to be part of a community which shares my love of animals. Funnily enough, we even have two cats that regularly visit– they’ve essentially claimed this as their second home.”

Moving to Bluebell House has been equally as beneficial for Frisby and Cody as it has for Barbara and Sue.

Cody the six-year-old Cavapoo

“The dogs have never had it so good,” Barbara chuckles. “When I lived on my own, I wasn’t able to get out very often, which meant Frisby wasn’t able to meet many other people.”

Sue too says she experienced the same difficulties, adding that it’s been like a breath of fresh air since she moved. “The dogs are living a life of luxury. They’re absolutely spoilt by everyone, from the homeowners and the staff to visitors and friends.”

For all four of them, the move to Bluebell House was a smooth transition.

“Frisby settled in straight away, we had no issues whatsoever,” Barbara comments. Seconding that, Sue adds: “When we first arrived at our apartment, Cody wandered around for a bit, sniffing out all the new smells, but the moment he spotted his bed, he got into it and soon settled down.

“The only thing he’s not too keen on is when there are horses on the TV, in which case he barks.”

The four-legged friends soon got into the swing of life at Bluebell House, where they’re given the VIP treatment as they’re chauffeured to the groomers every eight weeks for their shampoo and set.

Between the two of them, the pooches have covered a lot of ground, with Frisby taking a road trip to Shropshire and Cody visiting Norfolk, where he went on a seal-watching boat trip.

Bridging the gap between traditional residential care and independent living, Bluebell House offers a mix of beautifully appointed one and two-bedroom retirement apartments, along with superb communal spaces to enjoy the company of friends, family, and new neighbours alike.

A range of purchasing options are available at Bluebell House to make retiring in style more accessible, such as the Shared Ownership scheme in partnership with Homes England, which allows retirees to enjoy the benefits of Retirement Living Plus without committing to the full purchase price. For example, retirees can pay just 50 per cent of the property value of an apartment at the development, and monthly rent payable on the remaining 50 per cent, with one-bedroom retirement properties available from £140,000 and two-bedroom properties available from £177,500*.

More than nine out of 10 customers would recommend McCarthy Stone to a friend, ensuring it has received the full Five Star award for customer satisfaction from the Home Builders Federation. McCarthy Stone is the only UK housebuilder of any size or type to achieve this rating every year it has taken part in the survey.

To find out more about Retirement Living Plus at Bluebell House, please call 0800 153 3435 or visitwww.mccarthystone.co.uk/bluebell-house.

